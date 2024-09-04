The President’s Picnic welcomed TxWes community from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22. The event took place in the Martin Center ballrooms and featured informational booths and tables set up by various campus departments and organizations. Students were able to peruse the tables and learn about the opportunities to get connected and involved in campus life.
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer • August 26, 2024
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.