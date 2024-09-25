TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 

On Sept. 19, two Wesleyan music students spoke to the TxWes community about the history and significance of Bomba and Mariachi music in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Junior vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre spoke about Mariachi, a Mexican band that is found mainly in Mexico but has grown all over the United States, and junior music education major Thalia “Alex” Veloz spoke about Bomba, a music style found mainly in Puerto Rico.

“From the plantations to the modern version of it, Bomba music is an important part of history in Puerto Rico,” Veloz said. “It is something that every member of the Puerto Rican community can be proud of.”

Bomba music encompasses more than 16 rhythmic styles. Each rhythm sets the pace for the singing and the dancing. The popularity of each style varies among regions. Some styles like Sica, Yuba and Holande have names that recall the African heritage.

Before Izaguirre gave his presentation on the origins of Mariachi and how it became what it is today, he was joined onstage by Members of Oro Azul to perform.

“The really neat part of Mariachi is that the founders and grandfathers are here, they are still alive with us,” Izaguirre said.

The original instruments of mariachi consisted of violins, vihuellas, guitaron, harp, guitarra de golpe, and trumpets were added later. Mariachi did not become very popular until the early 1900s, so many composers of well-known songs are still performing today.

Junior Mattee Fry said she stumbled into the event accidentally with her friend, but enjoyed the presentations.

“I do not know much about these styles of music, but it was interesting to learn about,” Fry said.