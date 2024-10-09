Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan

Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue.” [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]

Theatre Wesleyan’s newest production is directed by Connie Sanchez and Cameron Byerly, both Texas Wesleyan alumni. “The Ives Archives” is composed of six one-act plays that are all written by David Ives. All the acts put together are meant to form a full puzzle about human nature, piece by piece.

The first half of the show includes “Time Flies,” “Bolero,” “Foreplay, or the Art of the Fugue.”

The show begins with “Time Flies.” The audience is introduced to two mayflies that meet and really hit it off. As their relationship starts to build emotionally, they discover that they only have a lifespan of one day. The audience gets to witness life, love and death all so quickly.

The next show, “Bolero,” is about a woman who is deeply terrified of the night. Her husband grows more and more frustrated each time she wakes him up claiming she hears noises. The couple argues the night away about if there is something going on next door until an unexpected visitor knocks on their front door.

In the play “Foreplay, or the Art of the Fugue,” the audience will find Chuck, a self-styled Don Juan, who is on a date with a girl. Each hole played a new slightly different Chuck appears with another date. This play is filled with many erotic jokes.

The second part of the show includes one-act plays: “Sure Thing,” “Words, Words, Words” and “Degas, C’est Moi.” Comparable to the first three one act plays, each story fills the audience with laughter.

“Sure Things” is about a man and a woman who meet at a coffee shop trying to find the most perfect versions of one another. “Words, Words, Words” dives into the lives of three apes who are meant to write “Hamlet” by an unwanted experiment they are the animals for.

Lastly, “Degas, C’est Moi” is about a famous painter that is trying to find his purpose in life.

Each show is full of comedic acts that keep the audience engaged and moving from play to play. For those who are interested in viewing the show, it runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. Tickets are available online through Theatre Wesleyan’s Box Office.

Upcoming Performance Dates:

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.