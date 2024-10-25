The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
A line snakes from the coffee bar kiosk to the elevators and curves to the nearest walkway inside of the Martin University Center.
Martin Center The Coffee Shoppe receives new espresso machine
October 23, 2024
The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.
Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus
October 23, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
October 22, 2024
On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.
Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup
October 22, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.
Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup
October 22, 2024
Running back Ernest Caesar takes off his helmet and heads for the sidelines after another Rams touchdown.
Rams stomp archrival lions to improve to 6 – 0 [76 –19]
October 22, 2024
The winner’s name gets put on the Pigskin Pick’em trophy.
Texas Wesleyan Recreation department holds annual Pigskin Pick’em contest
October 16, 2024
Kayla Nguyen hits the ball on her second attempt at the game.
TxWes Pickleball club invites students to celebrate World Pickleball Day 
October 12, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
October 22, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
‘Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
October 18, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend
October 2, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress

Kehinde Hopkins, Content ProducerOctober 25, 2024

Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse has begun. 

The Moritz Fieldhouse is a two-story facility which includes locker rooms, coaching office suites, a full kitchen, a laundry facility, an athletic training room and more. Athletic Director Ricky Dotson was heavily involved in the planning process.  

“We always view our athletic department as another piece of the university,” Dotson said. “[The Moritz Fieldhouse] gives us a source of pride that we may not have. It’s a new facility that I think everyone will enjoy and be proud of.”

According to Brian Franks, executive director of facilities development and operations, Moritz Fieldhouse construction is ¼ of the way finished. (Kehinde Hopkins)

The fieldhouse’s locker room spaces are among the most important developments for the athletic department. Most athletic programs on campus have no locker room spaces, forcing student-athletes to store their equipment in their dorms or houses. 

 “One of our real limitations within our athletic department is the minimal number of locker rooms that we have,” Dotson said. ““[The locker room] is a place where [student athletes] congregate, a place where they bond, a place where it’s their own space and to be able to provide that in a place that’s new and nice is really going to add to their experience.” 

The fieldhouse includes both home and away locker rooms to be used on gamedays as well as during team training. 

“Being a freshman, you don’t really talk to the seniors unless you’re on the field, being in the locker room you can communicate and build those relationships,” said first-year wide receiver and general business major, Tony Roberson.  

The fieldhouse will service several sports teams, most notably football, men and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track & field.  

“Our mission is improving the student-athlete experience, and I think [the fieldhouse] does that,” Dotson said. “It allows us to show our athletes that we’re making a commitment to try and improve their experience.” 

Construction of the fieldhouse—which began on Aug. 2—is expected to be completed by early to mid Aug. 2025. Though summer 2025 was the original goal for completion, increased scope of the project required further time. 

Obstacles such as old gas lines have curtailed construction thus far. Brian Franks, executive director of facilities development and operations, has conducted the planning and construction of the fieldhouse. 

“We’re taking a site that was originally built for residential houses… and that all had electricity, gas, water, sewer…. even though we did a lot of testing… we still uncovered things like old gas lines,” Franks said. 

The plans include space for potential expansion of the facility depending on future need. These expansions could include a weight room or further team meeting rooms. 

“Unfortunately, we were not able to raise the funds to build all that [we wanted], what’s being built is within what the fundraising capacity was for the building,” Franks said. “In the future that may change, there may be additional needs that the student athletes and the coaching staff have.” 

The construction of the fieldhouse comprises Phase III of the Karen Cramer Stadium Athletic Complex Project. Phase IV, the final phase, includes the building of the press boxes, stands, restrooms and scoreboard. 

“We started football several years ago and we’ve been working towards getting this done and now to be able to get it done is exciting for me and exciting for the university,” Dotson said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A line snakes from the coffee bar kiosk to the elevators and curves to the nearest walkway inside of the Martin University Center.
Martin Center The Coffee Shoppe receives new espresso machine
The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.
Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.
Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup
Running back Ernest Caesar takes off his helmet and heads for the sidelines after another Rams touchdown.
Rams stomp archrival lions to improve to 6 – 0 [76 –19]
Both the ‘TXWES-Secure’ and the ‘TXWES-Guest’ networks experienced outages on Sunday, Oct. 20
‘Inconvenient but bearable,’ weekend Wi-Fi outages leave students frustrated
More in Sports
The winner’s name gets put on the Pigskin Pick’em trophy.
Texas Wesleyan Recreation department holds annual Pigskin Pick’em contest
Kayla Nguyen hits the ball on her second attempt at the game.
TxWes Pickleball club invites students to celebrate World Pickleball Day 
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
About the Contributor
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.