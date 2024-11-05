Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics

From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)

Texas Wesleyan University’s Theatre Wesleyan will present the acclaimed musical “Next to Normal” from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17.

Known for its emotionally charged exploration of mental health and family relationships, this Tony Award-winning production promises a powerful experience for audience members. The show is directed by Rebecca Lowrey, an accomplished director and vocal coach in the Fort Worth area, and features a six-person cast alongside a live band.

Joe Brown, chair and professor of theatre arts & communication, explained the choice of “Next to Normal” for the fall season.

“This musical has been on our students’ wish list for years. It’s a deeply resonant piece that touches on the challenges of mental health within families, which we believe will resonate with our community,” Brown said. “It’s an emotional roller coaster set to pop-rock music—a very different style from the more traditional spring musical ‘Pippin,’ which we have planned for next year.”

The storyline of “Next to Normal” follows Diana Goodman, a mother dealing with bipolar disorder, and the impact her mental health struggles have her mental health struggles has on her family. The plot explores themes of grief, depression, and the struggle of coping with mental illness. Peri Zachmeyer, a senior Theatre Wesleyan student, plays the lead role of Diana as part of her senior thesis project. Zachmeyer shared her approach to the role, noting the importance of portraying mental illness truthfully.

“I hope the compassion and love I have for Diana will shine through,” Zachmeyer said. “She could be your neighbor, your friend, your loved one. She could be you.”

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Theatre Wesleyan’s theatre business manager, emphasized the importance of showcasing such a relevant production.

“This is a rock musical, so it’s a unique challenge for our students, especially with themes as intense as these,.” Sanchez said. “My hope is that it will spark thought-provoking conversations about moving forward, no matter the state of mind or relationships people find themselves in.”

Theatre Wesleyan’s students are deeply involved in the production, contributing to all aspects of set, lighting and costume design under faculty guidance.

“Having students handle these design elements brings a new level of challenge, pushing them musically and emotionally in ways that are invaluable for their growth as performers,.” Brown said.

This year’s cast includes first-year students, who will perform alongside seniors like Zachmeyer, adding to the show’s dynamic learning experience.

With Lowrey’s expertise in vocal coaching and directing, the production has pushed the cast and crew to new heights. Rehearsals began before their last production, “Con the Musical,” had wrapped up, requiring students to prepare outside of formal rehearsal times.

“They’ve been given tracks to practice with, but singing alongside a live band is a different experience altogether,” Brown said.

For those planning to attend, Theatre Wesleyan encourages early arrival as seating is limited, and the show has garnered significant interest. Due to the production’s heavy themes, resources on mental health and support services will be available in the lobby.

“Next to Normal” will run from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased through the Theatre Wesleyan box office, with additional information available on Texas Wesleyan’s RamSpace and social media platforms.