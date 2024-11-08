Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities

On Nov, 5. Texas Wesleyan’s student diversity and inclusion program hosted Diwali Festival of Lights celebration, offering students a chance to learn and embrace the celebration traditions.

Diwali, celebrated mostly in the fall by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, is a festival of lights honoring deities, including Lord Ram. Traditionally, the celebration includes gift-giving, prayers, time with loved ones and festive foods.

Shristi Timilsina, a junior marketing major, is Hindu, and she described its significance.

“It is really my favorite festival, our whole country, every building, every tree is like, you know, Christmas here,” Timilsina said. “It’s something so beautifully done throughout the year and celebrated at this time.”

Christen Duke, a sophomore psychology major and intern for the student diversity & inclusion program, assisted Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program, during the event.

“We hope that they can take away a learning of what Diwali is, what it means in all of the warm, rich culture that’s around it with the rangoli powder, with the mandala rocks and of course the food,” Duke said.

The event also featured Indian cuisine provided during the event. Jordan Armstead, a junior computer information systems major, enjoyed the event.

“I like learning about a different culture other than mine, plus the food was pretty good, a bit spicy but good,” Armstead said.

For more information about upcoming student diversity & inclusion hosted events you can visit RamSpace.