Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital

On Thursday, Nov. 7, senior guitar performance major Quinton Greschuk performed a solo guitar recital in Martin Hall.

The performance included pieces that were written by different composers and some that Greschuk wrote himself but either way, each song that Greschuk played he made his own. He began with Prelude No. 3 “Homage to Bach” by Heitor Villa Lobos.

When Greschuk began to play, there was a specific silence in Martin Hall. The audience was as quiet as ever before, allowing the only sound to be heard the one that came from Greschuk’s guitar.

In a room full of people, the only thing Greschuk’s attention was on was his guitar. It was as if he and the instrument had become one. Each song that he played was filled with so much heart.

About midway through the performance, Greschuk played “Gavotte in A Major,” a piece that he wrote himself. The emotion of both Greschuk and the audience was different during this piece. There was a certain type of sadness that was beautiful that filled the room.

Greschuk ended the night with “Tropico” and “Rumba” written by Manual Ponce. As he bowed to the audience, there was nothing but joy beaming from Greschuk. He left the stage with the mark of his guitar on the audience’s hearts.