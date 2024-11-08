Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete

The street lights flicker on sending the children of the neighborhood running home to make curfew. After a day of bike riding, playing tag and playing sports, Jamarrion “Jay” Reed heads inside, leaving the streets empty as the sun goes down. The night settles in and the light fades to darkness symbolizing the end of the day. However, for Reed it marked the beginning of a deeper passion.

During the era of no cell phones and playing outside, senior business major Jay Reed was able to find his love of sports at a young age and head down the path of becoming a multi-sport athlete. Playing street sports throughout his childhood offered an escape from everyday life and allowed him to develop his love for athletics.

Over the course of his life, he has participated in baseball, basketball, track and football. He ultimately chose to continue his track and football careers into college.

Reed said he wanted to explore opportunities in a new state due to lack of growth in Ruston, Louisiana.

“You have to be that guy to get recruited from big schools in Louisiana because of the limited opportunities,” Reed said. “I wanted to go where the better opportunities [were] at.”

Reed said living in Ruston meant being careful who you associated with. You can easily get stuck in the lifestyle of doing nothing, partying or having kids. He constantly thought about how he would be able to make it out of that environment, knowing he did not want to be there forever. He felt moving to Texas would offer him the opportunity for growth and move beyond that lifestyle.

“[Growing up] in Louisiana means all bets are on you. It’s a cycle,” he said. “You’re either stuck in the streets; you’re trying to make it out for rapping, or you’re trying to make it out for sports. I chose the sports and school route—the good way.”

An athletic scholarship from Texas Wesleyan ultimately brought Reed from Ruston to Fort Worth. Reed is on the Rams’ football team and competes in track. He had offers from five other schools, but he chose TxWes for its proximity to home.

According to Reed, his family is everything. His Grandma Penny inspired him the most. Reed and one of his sisters lived with Penny for a duration of time while they were growing up before she died in 2017 from unknown causes.

“She always told me, ‘You can do anything you put your mind to,’ so that’s why I’m still going hard for her and the family,” Reed said. “Gotta get them out.”

With the words of his Grandma in his ear, Reed dedicated himself to sports as a means of transforming his life and theirs.

Reed has been on the Ram football team since his freshman year. His teammates agree that he is an active leader on the team during practice and on the field.

“Jay brings a role model mentality, he’s not scared to say what needs to be said,” senior supply chain management major Joshua Bostick said. “If something is going wrong, he will point it out even if it’s his fault, and it helps the whole team get back on the same page.”

Bostick said Reed was more mature than most of the first-year students and naturally followed his lead. Senior sports communication Dominique Jackson agreed.

“He’s always been a playmaker, but his knowledge for the game has grown a lot,” Jackson said. “He always comes through at the moments we need him the most, he definitely makes the play.”

Jackson said Reed has shown a great deal of growth from how he approaches the game.

“You can see how it translates and all comes together,” Jackson said.

Since joining the athletic program at TXWES, Reed has received multiple awards. Two-time All-American for track, first team all conference in football, three-time first all conference team in track and honorable mention in football.

Reed is not just known for his athletic abilities, defensive coach Chance Carroll also referenced character and lively personality.

“Jay Reed is a person with a very compassionate heart,” Carroll said. “He’s the type of player to see one of his teammates down, whether it’s about a play or just things they’re going through in life, and be there to fully support them.”

Reed’s goal is to continue his football and track career at the professional level after college. He has a plan in motion to reach his goals. He plans to train in the off season, attend open tryouts for XFL teams and he’s open to playing overseas. Ultimately, he wants to be paid for doing what he loves.

“I [didn’t] make it this far for no reason,” Reed said. “I’m going to continue to do what God has paved the way for me to do. Why come this far and stop?”