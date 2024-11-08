Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
November 5, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
October 29, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
November 1, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
October 29, 2024
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 1, 2022
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
November 18, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 22, 2021
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete

Sharria HudsonNovember 18, 2024
Sharria Hudson
Jay Reed

The street lights flicker on sending the children of the neighborhood running home to make curfew. After a day of bike riding, playing tag and playing sports, Jamarrion “Jay” Reed heads inside, leaving the streets empty as the sun goes down. The night settles in and the light fades to darkness symbolizing the end of the day. However, for Reed it marked the beginning of a deeper passion.  

During the era of no cell phones and playing outside, senior business major Jay Reed was able to find his love of sports at a young age and head down the path of becoming a multi-sport athlete. Playing street sports throughout his childhood offered an escape from everyday life and allowed him to develop his love for athletics. 

Over the course of his life, he has participated in baseball, basketball, track and football. He ultimately chose to continue his track and football careers into college.  

Reed said he wanted to explore opportunities in a new state due to lack of growth in Ruston, Louisiana. 

“You have to be that guy to get recruited from big schools in Louisiana because of the limited opportunities,” Reed said. “I wanted to go where the better opportunities [were] at. 

Reed said living in Ruston meant being careful who you associated with. You can easily get stuck in the lifestyle of doing nothing, partying or having kids. He constantly thought about how he would be able to make it out of that environment, knowing he did not want to be there forever. He felt moving to Texas would offer him the opportunity for growth and move beyond that lifestyle. 

“[Growing up] in Louisiana means all bets are on you. It’s a cycle,” he said. “You’re either stuck in the streets; you’re trying to make it out for rapping, or you’re trying to make it out for sports. I chose the sports and school route—the good way.”  

An athletic scholarship from Texas Wesleyan ultimately brought Reed from Ruston to Fort Worth. Reed is on the Rams’ football team and competes in track. He had offers from five other schools, but he chose TxWes for its proximity to home.  

According to Reed, his family is everything. His Grandma Penny inspired him the most. Reed and one of his sisters lived with Penny for a duration of time while they were growing up before she died in 2017 from unknown causes.  

“She always told me, ‘You can do anything you put your mind to,’ so that’s why I’m still going hard for her and the family,” Reed said. “Gotta get them out.” 

With the words of his Grandma in his ear, Reed dedicated himself to sports as a means of transforming his life and theirs.  

Reed has been on the Ram football team since his freshman year. His teammates agree that he is an active leader on the team during practice and on the field.  

“Jay brings a role model mentality, he’s not scared to say what needs to be said,” senior supply chain management major Joshua Bostick said. “If something is going wrong, he will point it out even if it’s his fault, and it helps the whole team get back on the same page.”  

Bostick said Reed was more mature than most of the first-year students and naturally followed his lead. Senior sports communication Dominique Jackson agreed. 

“He’s always been a playmaker, but his knowledge for the game has grown a lot,” Jackson said. “He always comes through at the moments we need him the most, he definitely makes the play.” 

Jackson said Reed has shown a great deal of growth from how he approaches the game. 

“You can see how it translates and all comes together,” Jackson said.  

Since joining the athletic program at TXWES, Reed has received multiple awards. Two-time All-American for track, first team all conference in football, three-time first all conference team in track and honorable mention in football.  

Reed is not just known for his athletic abilities, defensive coach Chance Carroll also referenced character and lively personality.  

Jay Reed is a person with a very compassionate heart,” Carroll said. “He’s the type of player to see one of his teammates down, whether it’s about a play or just things they’re going through in life, and be there to fully support them.” 

Reed’s goal is to continue his football and track career at the professional level after college. He has a plan in motion to reach his goals. He plans to train in the off season, attend open tryouts for XFL teams and he’s open to playing overseas. Ultimately, he wants to be paid for doing what he loves.  

“I [didn’t] make it this far for no reason,” Reed said. “I’m going to continue to do what God has paved the way for me to do. Why come this far and stop?” 

IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
In addition to his work at Texas Wesleyan, Dr. Mike Bishop works as a mental health team consultant for the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo courtesy Mike Bishop)
Dr. Mike Bishop’s Mission in Transforming Athletic Performance Through Mental Health