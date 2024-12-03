Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
November 22, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
December 4, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy

Diana FernandezDecember 3, 2024

As dawn breaks over the natural terrain, the soft thud of running shoes against the pavement fills the air. Among the early risers is Haylee Bentley, a senior cross-country athlete at Texas Wesleyan University whose dedication and passion for the sport have made her a standout on and off the course. With the sun barely peeking over the horizon, Haylee is not just training for another race; she is forging her legacy. 

Bentley discovered her love for running at an early age.  

“It all began through soccer,” Bentley said. “My private soccer coach inspired me to embrace running…It was where I felt the most passionate.” 

That sense of enthusiasm has driven her to push boundaries and pursue excellence throughout her high school and collegiate career. 

At Texas Wesleyan, Bentley found not only a place to hone her skills but also a supportive community. Under the guidance of her head coach in High School, Bart Beasley, she created a legacy for the sport at her previous high school, Castleberry High School. Beasley speaks highly of her work ethic. 

“She has an unmatched desire to be successful and an unmatched work ethic” Beasley said. “Ask your kids to model any person, it would be Haylee.” 

As a senior, Bentley is determined to leave her mark. With a new season underway, she has set her sights on breaking personal records and leading her team to the national championships. Her determination is palpable; during practice, she encourages her teammates, offering advice and sharing her experiences.  

“Listen to your body, it’s easy to push through the pain but ignoring the signals can cause longer injuries, both physically and mentally,” Bentley says. 

Entering college, Haylee chose to major in exercise psychology, a decision fueled by her desire to understand the mental aspects of athletics.  

“My ultimate goal is to help athletes develop strong mental skills that can enhance their performance and well-being,” Bentley said. 

This passion drives her both on the course and in the classroom, where she immerses herself in studies that explore motivation, mental resilience and the psychological benefits of exercise. 

Under the mentorship of her collegiate coach, Duke Kicinski, Haylee has grown as an athlete and a leader.  

“As the only senior, she gets to set the example for the young team,” Kicinski said. “The others will look up to her and say, ‘This is someone with a lot of experience we can look up to.’”  

As the whistle blows and the race begins, Haylee takes off with grace and determination. She navigates the course with the poise of a seasoned athlete, embodying years of hard work and resilience. With each stride, she not only chases her own goals but also inspires everyone around her. 

In her final season at Texas Wesleyan, Haylee Bentley is not just running towards personal glory; she is sprinting towards a future defined by leadership, community, and the unwavering spirit of a true champion. As she crosses the finish line, the cheers of her teammates and friends remind her that every step of the journey has been worth it. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
More in Sports
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
About the Contributor
Hannah Parker
Hannah Parker, Managing Editor
Hannah Parker is from Arlington, Texas and joined The Rambler in 2023. She is a first generation college student and as Managing Editor, she is excited to help her team and get into the flow of things each semester. Hannah loves listening to music and writing until her hands hurt. She is looking forward to getting to write stories for the Wesleyan community and giving students an opportunity to read about what happens on campus.