Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy

As dawn breaks over the natural terrain, the soft thud of running shoes against the pavement fills the air. Among the early risers is Haylee Bentley, a senior cross-country athlete at Texas Wesleyan University whose dedication and passion for the sport have made her a standout on and off the course. With the sun barely peeking over the horizon, Haylee is not just training for another race; she is forging her legacy.

Bentley discovered her love for running at an early age.

“It all began through soccer,” Bentley said. “My private soccer coach inspired me to embrace running…It was where I felt the most passionate.”

That sense of enthusiasm has driven her to push boundaries and pursue excellence throughout her high school and collegiate career.

At Texas Wesleyan, Bentley found not only a place to hone her skills but also a supportive community. Under the guidance of her head coach in High School, Bart Beasley, she created a legacy for the sport at her previous high school, Castleberry High School. Beasley speaks highly of her work ethic.

“She has an unmatched desire to be successful and an unmatched work ethic” Beasley said. “Ask your kids to model any person, it would be Haylee.”

As a senior, Bentley is determined to leave her mark. With a new season underway, she has set her sights on breaking personal records and leading her team to the national championships. Her determination is palpable; during practice, she encourages her teammates, offering advice and sharing her experiences.

“Listen to your body, it’s easy to push through the pain but ignoring the signals can cause longer injuries, both physically and mentally,” Bentley says.

Entering college, Haylee chose to major in exercise psychology, a decision fueled by her desire to understand the mental aspects of athletics.

“My ultimate goal is to help athletes develop strong mental skills that can enhance their performance and well-being,” Bentley said.

This passion drives her both on the course and in the classroom, where she immerses herself in studies that explore motivation, mental resilience and the psychological benefits of exercise.

Under the mentorship of her collegiate coach, Duke Kicinski, Haylee has grown as an athlete and a leader.

“As the only senior, she gets to set the example for the young team,” Kicinski said. “The others will look up to her and say, ‘This is someone with a lot of experience we can look up to.’”

As the whistle blows and the race begins, Haylee takes off with grace and determination. She navigates the course with the poise of a seasoned athlete, embodying years of hard work and resilience. With each stride, she not only chases her own goals but also inspires everyone around her.

In her final season at Texas Wesleyan, Haylee Bentley is not just running towards personal glory; she is sprinting towards a future defined by leadership, community, and the unwavering spirit of a true champion. As she crosses the finish line, the cheers of her teammates and friends remind her that every step of the journey has been worth it.