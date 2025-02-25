Texas Wesleyan launches Ram Connect app to streamline student success

[Graphic courtesy Academic Success Center Marketing]

Texas Wesleyan University has introduced Ram Connect, a rebranded and enhanced student success app powered by Navigate360, aimed at helping students access campus resources, manage their academic life, and connect with their peers.

Formerly known as the Navigate Student App, Ram Connect was rebranded to better align with the university’s branding and to clarify its purpose, according to Kelly Anderson, senior director of academic advising and student success.

“By rebranding, we hope that the new name will help students understand what the app is for,” Anderson said. “It connects students to all of the resources available to them on campus in one place, literally at their fingertips.”

The app provides a one-stop hub for students, consolidating access to essential services such as Canvas, TimelyCare, RamSpace, Handshake and Forage. Students can also use Ram Connect to schedule tutoring, advising, and academic coaching appointments, view class schedules and track important deadlines through personalized to-do lists and reminders.

Ram Connect is designed to improve efficiency by reducing the need for students to visit multiple offices for academic and administrative tasks. The app also includes features that allow students to form study groups, a tool that university officials hope will enhance student engagement and academic collaboration.

“This app will help students stay more connected with their academics,” said Muhye Hammattah, director of academic advising and retention. “It allows them to take more control of their education by providing streamlined access to student services.”

One of the most promising features, according to Anderson, is the Study Buddies tool, which enables students to form study groups with classmates enrolled in the same courses.

“Despite its availability, the feature is currently underutilized, and we are working on ways to increase awareness and adoption among students,“ she said.

University administrators are working on future updates to Ram Connect, including a centralized campus calendar that would centralize all events and important dates from different university departments into one accessible location.

“We realize that departments across campus use different platforms for calendars, which can create confusion for students,” Anderson said. “A centralized calendar in Ram Connect would provide all events in one place while allowing students to add personal events as well.”

Though the app is not mandatory, it is highly recommended, particularly during students’ first-year ASE courses. Faculty and staff also promote its features during academic advising sessions.

For students looking to download Ram Connect, the process is simple. The app is available under Navigate360 Student App in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. After downloading, students can complete a quick intake survey to customize their experience and start exploring the features.

For those needing assistance, help is available at the Academic Advising office or the Academic Success Center (ASC). Weekly emails also highlight different app features to ensure students are aware of its full capabilities.

“Ram Connect is a game-changer for our students,” said Dr. Steven Daniell, associate provost of academic affairs. “It saves time, keeps them organized, and ultimately helps them succeed.”

For more information, students can visit the Academic Advising office in the West Library or check their university email for updates on new app features and improvements.