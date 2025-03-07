Tri-Beta honors society inducts new members

Thomas Parsons Inductees, like Trinity Chenault, sophomore biochemistry major recites Tri-Beta pledge as she is sworn in.

The Wesleyan Tri-Beta Biological Sciences Honors Society swore in five new members on “Induction Day” in the McFadden Science Hall on Feb. 25.

It is a special occasion whenever clubs induct and introduce new members. Induction Day, which brought excitement and new faces to the normally small Tri-Beta Honor Society, was no exception.

“[I am]very excited because we tend to do some fun events as well,” senior biology major and President of Tri-Beta, Grace Pavelka said. “So, having a bigger group of people is always a good time.”

Trinity Chenault, sophomore biochemistry major and newly inducted Tri-Beta member, felt welcomed with open arms as she pledged to be a part of the club.

“Now that I’m inducted, it kind of feels like I found my people; almost like I have a new community,” Chenault said.

Emily Ochoa, senior biology major and Tri-Beta Treasurer, said she was excited to see the club grow and see familiar faces join.

“[I am] very excited, very happy to see the club expand,” Ochoa said.