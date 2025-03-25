Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond

Alexis Bernal Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.

Kamryn Gibson, a senior guard for the Texas Wesleyan University women’s basketball team, was instrumental in the Rams’ success this year. Standing at 5’8″ and hailing from Little Elm, Texas, Gibson showcased her versatility and leadership on the court.

“It was my objective to win games and empty the tank out, so I have no regrets when the season is over,” Gibson said, emphasizing her determination and passion to give everything she’s got in her senior season.

In a hard-fought game on February 10, 2025 against No. 19 Langston University, Gibson played a pivotal role in the Rams’ 60-55 victory, scoring a game high 14 points while also grabbing 5 rebounds.

“Langston was probably our biggest game of the year, and I’m nothing short of proud to walk away from that game with a win,” she said after the exciting match, which saw the Rams make a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Gibson was consistent throughout the 2024-2025 season, averaging 15.0 minutes per game. She finished the year tallying 144 points, 19 assists, and 70 rebounds. “My team was able to rely on me to bring energy and leadership every time I stepped on the court with them,” Gibson added, showing her unwavering commitment to her teammates.

Describing Gibson’s leadership style, teammate Dashanti Hall shared, “Kam is a leader. She wants her team to be tough, and she held everyone accountable.”

This strong sense of accountability was evident in Gibson’s play and her impact on the team’s dynamic.

Off the court, Gibson is known for enjoying her favorite meal, a seafood boil, or enjoying her hobbies, including shopping and modeling.

“Basketball has given me a great platform for modeling and has opened up many doors off the court for me,” she said, recognizing how her athletic career has broadened her opportunities.

Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Hyland explained how much he has learned from Gibson and how she has shaped him into a better coach. “Believe it or not, the thing I will miss the most is her stubbornness,” Hyland said as he mentioned her strong drive to get what she wanted.

Her favorite players, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, were impactful, and just as they were, Gibson, with her dedication and positivity, was a huge part of her team’s success this season.