Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements

The Texas Wesleyan University women’s golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]

With a top-ten national ranking and a championship mindset, the Texas Wesleyan University women’s golf team is preparing to host a TxWes Spring Invitational, a key April 14-15, 2025 tournament.

The fifth-ranked Texas Wesleyan University women’s golf team is building on its previous victories as it prepares for upcoming challenges, including a crucial 54-hole final tournament at home.

The team’s ultimate goal is to win the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship (SAC) on April 28-29 in Oklahoma City. They are also setting their sights on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Golf National Championship, scheduled for May 13-16 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

A Demanding Schedule

Sophomore golfer Corrina Griffin, a general business major from Ireland, is confident in her team’s abilities heading into the next tournament.

“I think the girls as a team will feel very confident,” Griffin said. “I know we have a good team; we always feel confident going into tournaments, and the girls always try their best.”

The team maintains a rigorous practice schedule from Monday through Thursday, with two-hour sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to playing 18 holes, which takes about four hours.

Griffin enjoys the structured routine.

“I actually don’t like the weekends here when we’re not doing anything. I love to go to practice,” she said.

She also believes additional work is essential.

“If you want to get good results, you’re going to have to put the work in,” Griffin said. “We’ve practiced Monday through Thursday, and that is a lot of practice. But I feel like practice on the weekends should be done as well if you want to actually see your game progressing. That’s probably a key takeaway.”

Reflection: A Strong Start to the Season

The Rams began the season with a victory at the University of Houston-Victoria tournament, an outcome that caught some players by surprise.

“Honestly, we did not have high expectations because due to the weather, we were not able to practice as much as we would normally,” junior Lucia Larruscain, a mass communication major from Spain, said. “So it was very pleasing and motivating winning.”

Larruscain, an experienced player, has stuck to her proven training regimen.

“I have done what I always do, practice and then play,” she said. “Every time I go out on the course, I tell myself I have done it for 10 years, so whatever I do, it’s okay as long as I tried my best.”

While the team’s ranking reflects its consistency, Larruscain emphasizes that their strength goes beyond numbers.

“I believe we are a very strong team,” she said. “We believe in each other, and the rankings are just numbers. We know we are good, and we just go out and prove it.”

A Close-Knit Team and a Unique Program

The team’s strong bond is one of its greatest assets, Larruscain said.

“Our biggest strength is definitely how close we are to each other,” she said. “After good and bad rounds, we are always down for a laugh and support each other. We are a family, basically.”

Texas Wesleyan’s golf program is known for its supportive culture, which Larruscain attributes to head coach Kevin Millikan.

“I believe Coach Millikan’s biggest goal is to form a team of great people above golfers,” she said. “I think that just makes a really good climate and boosts our performance as golfers.”

Although Texas Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s golf teams operate separately, they still find ways to support one another.

“Sometimes we play together, not as practice, but just to hang out, and we do some stuff, so I think that helps both teams,” sophomore Benjamin Leon, a general business major on the men’s team, said.

Leon believes that mental toughness is key to both teams’ success.

“We’re pretty strong-minded teams, and that’s the most important,” he said.

As the Lady Rams prepare for upcoming tournaments, Leon has simple advice.

“Well, they just need to be confident, they need to stay in the present,” he said. “They are going to be playing against very good teams, but they don’t need to focus on that.”

Leon stressed the importance of self-improvement, encouraging the team to concentrate on surpassing their own previous performances.

“Just play their own game and just try to beat themselves on the course,” he said.

Looking Ahead

With the national tournament approaching, Griffin and the team remain committed to their goals.

“I want to try and make as many tournaments as I can, put in good rounds in the 70s, and make my coach proud,” she said. “The goal for the team would probably be to do well at Nationals. Top five is the goal, or even a winner.”

Confidence plays a vital role in the team’s performance.

“We all know that we’re a good team,” Griffin said. “Every tournament that we go into, we know that, okay, we’re capable of winning this. And I think just having that is important.”

To prepare for major competitions, the coaching staff incorporates additional competitive elements into practice.

“Last semester before one of the tournaments, coach added a competitive practice where we did Americans versus internationals—just something to get to that competitive mindset,” Griffin said.

Tournament formats vary, with some featuring 18 holes per day while others require 36 holes on the first day and 18 on the next.

“You start at 8:30 a.m., and you don’t finish till like 5 p.m.,” she said.

Griffin emphasized the importance of staying mentally sharp throughout long competitions.

“One bad shot it takes; if you zone out for one shot and hit it in the water or something, you can mess up your round,” she said.

Although competing at such a high level comes with pressure, Griffin sees it as both a privilege and a challenge.

“I like it. Knowing that we’re one of the best going to the tournament,” she said. “But sometimes it can be a lot of pressure, because I know I’ve got to that level. I know that I’m good enough, but I have to maintain and compete at this level to make the team.”

Despite the competitive nature of the sport, the Lady Rams remain a close-knit group.

“We all have a little competitive side to us, but besides that, we’re all friends,” Griffin said. “We’re very much supportive of each other.”

The team’s diverse roster also plays a role in its dynamic.

“It’s unique because we do have a good mix of players. I guess it’s kind of like the tennis team. It’s half international, half American,” Griffin said. “I like that mix. Nobody feels left out.”

Following this last home tournament, the Lady Rams will shift their focus to the SAC Conference Championship set for April 28-29 and the NAIA National Championship in May.

The team remains determined to keep its momentum; as they continue their season, their goal is clear—compete at their best to secure another strong finish at the conference tournament and make a statement at nationals.