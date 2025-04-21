Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title

Alexis Bernal New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.

With new leaders emerging and key roles still up for grabs, the Texas Wesleyan Ram football team will take to its home field for the annual spring intra-squad game on April 27 at 1:00 p.m. A game that feels like more than just a scrimmage — it’s the first true glimpse of what’s next for TxWes football.

During the regular season, the Rams finished with an impressive 10-0 record. They also won their first outright conference championship, averaging 58.9 points per game, closing with a No. 3 ranking.

Despite earning a first round bye in the NAIA Football Championship Series, the Rams experienced a tough loss to Benedictine College (Kan.) 33-42 during the second round. Many of the veterans are returning to the team ready to fight for the national championship title.

The coaching staff has emphasized urgency, competition and clarity as the Rams prepare for the 2025 season. Offensive Coordinator Fran Johnson said the team has embraced this spirit for spring.

“The team has approached the spring with great enthusiasm and high energy! It feels like there is an unsaid goal that there is a sense of urgency to finish the unfinished business from last season,” Johnson said. “We need to replace the seniors that will graduate and figure out who we are as a team in all areas and what players can fill the vacant spots.”

Much of that identity will take shape during the spring game. On offense, eyes will be on the quarterback position. Senior general business major Cole Francis, who saw limited time last season and is returning from a shoulder injury, is one of several contenders for the starting job.

“I am confident in myself, and my abilities and I know the coaches are going to put the best player out there,” Francis said. “We are constantly pushing each other to be our best. I know that no matter who the starter is next season, whether it’s me or someone else, they will be better off because of the competition.”

Defensively, the Rams are reloading with a strong group of returners looking to come back and put up a fight for the national title. Junior linebacker Sir Hill, a business management major, said the defense is coming together early despite losing three starters from last year’s squad.

“I believe the defense is coming together great; we lost three starters last year, but for the most part, the defense has a lot of veterans that can help younger guys develop in those missing pieces,” Hill said. “What has stood out to me is how fast the new transfers and the younger guys have been adapting to the new defense.”

The coaching staff has emphasized precision and adaptability. As the roster takes shape, the focus remains on building a system that plays to the team’s strengths with hopes of seeing these goals met during the spring game.

“We want to make sure we tailor the offense to the skillset of these players we have and for them to know exactly what to do,” Johnson said. “If we accomplish these things, we accomplished our spring goals.”

Beyond position battles and playbook installs, players are embracing the mental side of enjoying the game. For some, spring is about sharpening focus and establishing a championship mentality early.

“Mentally and physically, I feel this is the most locked in I have been, focusing on God and football,” Francis said. “This next season is a big season for us; we want more than just a conference title. We want a national championship.”

The spring scrimmage will serve as more than just a checkpoint. The Rams will kick off the spring game on Sunday, giving fans their first look at what’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive and energized squads in recent memory.

