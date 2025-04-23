Town Talk ad
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project
April 17, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerApril 23, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan’s upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]

Texas Wesleyan University is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming spring musical, Pippin, opening from April 24 at 7:30 p.m. to April 27.  

Marking the theater department’s milestone 70th annual musical production,  Pippin will be the latest installment in the longest running annual college musical in Texas. Pippin promises to be a vivid showcase of student talent, innovative choreography and profound storytelling. 

Jacob RiveraSanchez, the show’s director and a Texas Wesleyan theater alumnus, chose Pippin precisely for its thematic resonance and demanding performance elements.  

“It was about finding a show that best suited the strengths of our students and gave them an opportunity to showcase different skills,” Sanchez said. “This musical highlights their dance abilities, an essential part of our vision.” 

Sanchez emphasized that the production honors both the iconic 1970s original and the contemporary 2013 Broadway revival. Audiences can expect a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation, complete with aerial silks, juggling, and hula-hooping—elements specifically chosen to spotlight the diverse talents of the students. 

“We’ve blended classic choreography inspired by Bob Fosse with fresh, exciting elements like aerial silks, juggling and hula-hooping. This production really showcases the incredible range of talents our students have developed,” he said. 

Hunter Heart, who stars as Pippin, described the complexity of his role as deeply rewarding yet challenging. 

“Pippin is a character searching for fulfillment. He’s educated, passionate, and multifaceted, yet he’s unfulfilled by material success,” Heart said. “Playing him taught me patience and dedication to my craft. It’s a role that demands everything—singing, dancing, acting, even aerial silks and juggling.” 

Heart also praised the collaborative environment fostered by Sanchez and assistant director and choreographer Stephanie LockerHall.  

“Jacob allowed me to express my creative ideas fully. This has been one of the most artistically fulfilling experiences I’ve had,” he said. 

Madison McKinzie, who plays the charismatic Leading Player, prepared by studying previous portrayals, notably Ben Vereen’s iconic original performance.   

“I knew the Leading Player had to command the room and control the audience,” McKinzie said. “I worked hard to keep the role authentic to myself, blending original character work with inspiration from Broadway.” 

She also highlighted her strong stage chemistry with Heart, as their characters embody opposing forces in Pippin’s journey toward self-discovery.  

“Hunter and I have worked together since our freshman year, which helps us tell our stories convincingly. We leave it up to the audience to decide who they believe is right,” McKinzie said. 

Both Heart and McKinzie emphasized the importance of the production’s overarching theme—living authentically and appreciating life’s genuine moments. 

“Pippin goes through his entire life trying to uphold other people’s expectations,” Heart said. “In the end, he discovers that true fulfillment isn’t about achievement or recognition; it’s found in love, family, and genuine connections. I hope audiences leave the theater inspired to hug their loved ones a little tighter and cherish life’s authentic moments.” 

According to Sanchez, this rendition of Pippin features immersive staging with audience interaction, choreographed in the distinctive style of legendary Broadway choreographer Bob Fosse.  

“Our goal is to let the audience feel part of the journey. Theater is a communal experience, and we want everyone to join us in this story,” Sanchez said. 

The production will include an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on April 27, and a post-performance mixer hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association. Community support has been robust, with fundraising efforts exceeding $15,000. 

Pippin runs from April 24 until April 27, offering audiences a unique, immersive theatrical experience filled with dance, drama, and introspection. Sanchez hopes audiences leave inspired by the talent on display and return to support Wesleyan theater productions for decades to come. 

About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.