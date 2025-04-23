Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart

Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan’s upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]

Texas Wesleyan University is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming spring musical, Pippin, opening from April 24 at 7:30 p.m. to April 27.

Marking the theater department’s milestone 70th annual musical production, Pippin will be the latest installment in the longest running annual college musical in Texas. Pippin promises to be a vivid showcase of student talent, innovative choreography and profound storytelling.

Jacob Rivera–Sanchez, the show’s director and a Texas Wesleyan theater alumnus, chose Pippin precisely for its thematic resonance and demanding performance elements.

“It was about finding a show that best suited the strengths of our students and gave them an opportunity to showcase different skills,” Sanchez said. “This musical highlights their dance abilities, an essential part of our vision.”

Sanchez emphasized that the production honors both the iconic 1970s original and the contemporary 2013 Broadway revival. Audiences can expect a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation, complete with aerial silks, juggling, and hula-hooping—elements specifically chosen to spotlight the diverse talents of the students.

“We’ve blended classic choreography inspired by Bob Fosse with fresh, exciting elements like aerial silks, juggling and hula-hooping. This production really showcases the incredible range of talents our students have developed,” he said.

Hunter Heart, who stars as Pippin, described the complexity of his role as deeply rewarding yet challenging.

“Pippin is a character searching for fulfillment. He’s educated, passionate, and multifaceted, yet he’s unfulfilled by material success,” Heart said. “Playing him taught me patience and dedication to my craft. It’s a role that demands everything—singing, dancing, acting, even aerial silks and juggling.”

Heart also praised the collaborative environment fostered by Sanchez and assistant director and choreographer Stephanie Locker–Hall.

“Jacob allowed me to express my creative ideas fully. This has been one of the most artistically fulfilling experiences I’ve had,” he said.

Madison McKinzie, who plays the charismatic Leading Player, prepared by studying previous portrayals, notably Ben Vereen’s iconic original performance.

“I knew the Leading Player had to command the room and control the audience,” McKinzie said. “I worked hard to keep the role authentic to myself, blending original character work with inspiration from Broadway.”

She also highlighted her strong stage chemistry with Heart, as their characters embody opposing forces in Pippin’s journey toward self-discovery.

“Hunter and I have worked together since our freshman year, which helps us tell our stories convincingly. We leave it up to the audience to decide who they believe is right,” McKinzie said.

Both Heart and McKinzie emphasized the importance of the production’s overarching theme—living authentically and appreciating life’s genuine moments.

“Pippin goes through his entire life trying to uphold other people’s expectations,” Heart said. “In the end, he discovers that true fulfillment isn’t about achievement or recognition; it’s found in love, family, and genuine connections. I hope audiences leave the theater inspired to hug their loved ones a little tighter and cherish life’s authentic moments.”

According to Sanchez, this rendition of Pippin features immersive staging with audience interaction, choreographed in the distinctive style of legendary Broadway choreographer Bob Fosse.

“Our goal is to let the audience feel part of the journey. Theater is a communal experience, and we want everyone to join us in this story,” Sanchez said.

The production will include an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on April 27, and a post-performance mixer hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association. Community support has been robust, with fundraising efforts exceeding $15,000.

Pippin runs from April 24 until April 27, offering audiences a unique, immersive theatrical experience filled with dance, drama, and introspection. Sanchez hopes audiences leave inspired by the talent on display and return to support Wesleyan theater productions for decades to come.