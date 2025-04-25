Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy

Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]

“Pippin”, Theatre Wesleyan’s 70th musical, examines the formative experiences which unite us all.

Set in the Holy Roman Empire, the play follows Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, in his life’s journey towards self-direction and fulfillment. Though the setting may seem foreign to its contemporary audience, Pippin’s pursuit of purpose remains poignant and incredibly familiar.

Pippin, the son of Emperor Charlamagne, seems to have it all, yet he remains painstakingly heedless. With the world at his feet and yet no direction to turn, Pippin goes on a journey in search of meaning.

Pippin’s subsequent misadventures bring him to the front lines of war, atop the Roman throne, and within the rural underbelly of his empire. Even still, equipped with pen, sword, spade, crown and cross, meaning evades Pippin.

Along with its thematic weight, the production provided audience members with a spiraling spectacle filled with audacious stunts, enthralling musical numbers and a risqué edge that earns its PG-13 rating.

Despite verging on excess at points, the musical’s extravagant elements do well not to diverge the audience away from the pertinent ideas being expressed. Ultimately, the play provides delight for the eyes, the ears, the heart and the mind.

Among the musical’s most engaging components is its meta-elements. Described as a “play-within-a-play”, Pippin is directed through his life’s course by Leading Player, played by Madison McKinzie. As Pippin veers from the path set out for him, he comes into conflict with destiny personified. Throughout the play, Leading Player shatters the fourth wall and supporting characters interact directly with audience members. These direct audience addresses ensure an unflinching show that holds a mirror up to the audience and vitally anchors them into a retelling of the trials and tribulations we must all face.

An intermission comes midway through the musical and Leading Player promises the audience a “climax to remember”. Posed with a question as potent as, “Where is life’s meaning?”, the musical’s second act leaves itself a mountain of expectation to climb.

A testament to Pippin’s perseverance—both the character and the play itself—that mountain is scaled masterfully. Stricken with grief and at rock bottom, Pippin finds purpose in an unlikely place. Taken in by a rural widow and her son, Pippin finds meaning in mundanity. Pippin breaks the mold, relinquishing royalty, denying his destiny and demonstrating the courage necessary to achieve self-actualization. We can all take a lesson from Pippin and its masterful storytelling, find meaning in others not occupations.