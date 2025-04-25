Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers

Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project
April 17, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers

Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast DirectorApril 26, 2025
Alexis Bernal
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.

Leading the Texas Wesleyan Rams football team to an undefeated season and taking the team to the national playoffs for the first time in program history is none other than junior mathematics major and quarterback Carson Rodgers. He is the man behind the nation’s highest scoring offense. 

During the 2024 season, Rodgers passed for 2857 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 63.26% completion rate. He threw six touchdown passes against Wayland Baptist University. Rodgers also recorded 247 passing yards and connected for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 63-42 victory over Louisiana Christian University, securing the Rams’ third consecutive conference title. 

Rodgers finished the season with the highest passing efficiency in Texas, according to Texas Football Life. In addition, he was named in the All Sooner Athletic Conference Second Team for the 2024 season. He credits his success to the efforts of his teammates. 

“I am honored to be a part of turning this football team around, coming in my freshman year where we hadn’t had a winning season to now winning three conference championships in a row,” Rodgers said. “I was honored to receive that award, but I couldn’t do any of it without my linemen, receivers, and teammates.”

Carson Rodgers will be in action for the first time in 2025 at the Rams football spring intrasquad scrimmage on April 27 at the Karen Cramer Stadium. (Alexis Bernal)

His partner in crime, Sooner Athletics Conference Offensive Player of the Year, senior business major Ernest Ceasar III, leaves Rodgers with words of encouragement. The unstoppable duo will be missed as Ceaser’s time at TxWes comes to an end. 

“He’s a very outgoing person who has always been there to support his teammates on and off the field. My relationship with Rodgers is very special, something I cherish deeply,” Ceasar said.  “The goals I have for ‘CRod’s’ career is to continue to find ways to get better daily while drilling the foundation into the whole organization as their leader.” 

Ram’s Offensive Coordinator Fran Johnson said he is beyond proud of Rodgers’ growth as the starting quarterback at TxWes. More than just an athlete, Johnson highlighted Rodgers’ social intelligence as one of his most important qualities. 

“Rodgers is kind, courteous, always willing to help others, intelligent and has a great sense of humor,” Johnson said. Because of these traits, a lot of people are drawn to him. He brings different people together.” 

Johnson went on to describe Rodgers as the ultimate leader, citing his competitive nature and motivational skills. 

“He[Rodgers] is a fierce, fiery competitor—extremely tough both physically and mentally. He expects himself and his teammates to perform at a high level.” Johnson said. He is the ultimate leader because of these qualities. He has guided this program for the past 3 years.”   

The star quarterback has set greater goals for his upcoming senior season, planning to elevate the team to the national stage. After showcasing his dominance against college competition, he hopes to earn an opportunity at the professional level, whether in the NFL or overseas. 

 “My goals for next year are to win the conference championship again, win a few playoff games, and then go win the national championship,” Rodgers said. “I just want to take it one day at a time and keep working and hopefully, I get the opportunity where I can continue to play afterwards and then hopefully that will lead to a coaching career.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan's Esports boom
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women's golf team aims for ongoing achievements
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
More in Sports
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school’s newspaper and radio station, where she covered men’s basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.