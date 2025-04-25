Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers

Alexis Bernal Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.

Leading the Texas Wesleyan Rams football team to an undefeated season and taking the team to the national playoffs for the first time in program history is none other than junior mathematics major and quarterback Carson Rodgers. He is the man behind the nation’s highest scoring offense.

During the 2024 season, Rodgers passed for 2857 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 63.26% completion rate. He threw six touchdown passes against Wayland Baptist University. Rodgers also recorded 247 passing yards and connected for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 63-42 victory over Louisiana Christian University, securing the Rams’ third consecutive conference title.

Rodgers finished the season with the highest passing efficiency in Texas, according to Texas Football Life. In addition, he was named in the All Sooner Athletic Conference Second Team for the 2024 season. He credits his success to the efforts of his teammates.

“I am honored to be a part of turning this football team around, coming in my freshman year where we hadn’t had a winning season to now winning three conference championships in a row,” Rodgers said. “I was honored to receive that award, but I couldn’t do any of it without my linemen, receivers, and teammates.”

His partner in crime, Sooner Athletics Conference Offensive Player of the Year, senior business major Ernest Ceasar III, leaves Rodgers with words of encouragement. The unstoppable duo will be missed as Ceaser’s time at TxWes comes to an end.

“He’s a very outgoing person who has always been there to support his teammates on and off the field. My relationship with Rodgers is very special, something I cherish deeply,” Ceasar said. “The goals I have for ‘CRod’s’ career is to continue to find ways to get better daily while drilling the foundation into the whole organization as their leader.”

Ram’s Offensive Coordinator Fran Johnson said he is beyond proud of Rodgers’ growth as the starting quarterback at TxWes. More than just an athlete, Johnson highlighted Rodgers’ social intelligence as one of his most important qualities.

“Rodgers is kind, courteous, always willing to help others, intelligent and has a great sense of humor,” Johnson said. “Because of these traits, a lot of people are drawn to him. He brings different people together.”

Johnson went on to describe Rodgers as the ultimate leader, citing his competitive nature and motivational skills.

“He[Rodgers] is a fierce, fiery competitor—extremely tough both physically and mentally. He expects himself and his teammates to perform at a high level.” Johnson said. “He is the ultimate leader because of these qualities. He has guided this program for the past 3 years.”

The star quarterback has set greater goals for his upcoming senior season, planning to elevate the team to the national stage. After showcasing his dominance against college competition, he hopes to earn an opportunity at the professional level, whether in the NFL or overseas.

“My goals for next year are to win the conference championship again, win a few playoff games, and then go win the national championship,” Rodgers said. “I just want to take it one day at a time and keep working and hopefully, I get the opportunity where I can continue to play afterwards and then hopefully that will lead to a coaching career.”