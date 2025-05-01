Town Talk ad
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention
May 1, 2025
April 30, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention

Rambler StaffMay 1, 2025
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]

Texas Wesleyan’s student newspaper, the Rambler, attended the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) 2025 Convention in San Marcos, Texas, bringing home over 15 awards and honors.  

Held on April 19-21, the convention saw over 500 student journalists from universities throughout Texas come together for a weekend of workshops, networking and recognition. 

Along with over 40 workshops, students participated in live contests involving on-site, deadline-oriented competitions which mimic real-world journalistic scenarios. The Rambler staff placed in two of eight live contests that they participated in. The winners were as follows:  

Live Contests 

  • Live Editorial Writing Second Place, Kehinde Hopkins 
  • Live News Writing Second Place, Camila Nguyen 

The Rambler additionally won 13 honors for annual contests commemorating excellence in published work from the prior two semesters across several categories. The winners were as follows:  

Annual Contests 

  • Feature reporting – Audio Division III Second Place, Kamryn Gibson 
  • Feature reporting – Audio Division III Third Place, Angeles Alvarado 
  • Feature Story Division II Second Place, Kehinde Hopkins 
  • Multimedia Feature Division III & IV Second Place, Camila Nguyen 
  • Multimedia Feature Division III & IV Third Place, Camila Nguyen 
  • Video Sportscast Division II & III Second Place, Thomas Parsons 
  • General News Honorable Mention, Kehinde Hopkins 
  • General Column Division III Third Place, Alexis Bernal 
  • Sports Feature Photo Division III Second Place, Alexis Bernal 
  • Illustration Division III Honorable Mention, Lucia Larruscain 
  • Sports News Story Division III Honorable Mention, Chiara Watson 
  • Special Edition Design – Online Division II, III, & IV First Place, The Gradual  
  • Special Edition Design – Online Division II, III, & IV Third Place, The Gradual 

In addition to these awards, The Rambler’s editor-in-chief, Kehinde Hopkins, was honored with the Texas Auto Writers Association Journalism Scholarship. He was one of two recipients across the entire convention.  

To keep up with the award-winning work of Texas Wesleyan University’s student journalists, click here 

