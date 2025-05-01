Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention

Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]

Texas Wesleyan’s student newspaper, the Rambler, attended the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) 2025 Convention in San Marcos, Texas, bringing home over 15 awards and honors.

Held on April 19-21, the convention saw over 500 student journalists from universities throughout Texas come together for a weekend of workshops, networking and recognition.

Along with over 40 workshops, students participated in live contests involving on-site, deadline-oriented competitions which mimic real-world journalistic scenarios. The Rambler staff placed in two of eight live contests that they participated in. The winners were as follows:

Live Contests

Live Editorial Writing Second Place, Kehinde Hopkins

Live News Writing Second Place, Camila Nguyen

The Rambler additionally won 13 honors for annual contests commemorating excellence in published work from the prior two semesters across several categories. The winners were as follows:

Annual Contests

Feature reporting – Audio Division III Second Place, Kamryn Gibson

Feature reporting – Audio Division III Third Place, Angeles Alvarado

Feature Story Division II Second Place, Kehinde Hopkins

Multimedia Feature Division III & IV Second Place, Camila Nguyen

Multimedia Feature Division III & IV Third Place, Camila Nguyen

Video Sportscast Division II & III Second Place, Thomas Parsons

General News Honorable Mention, Kehinde Hopkins

General Column Division III Third Place, Alexis Bernal

Sports Feature Photo Division III Second Place, Alexis Bernal

Illustration Division III Honorable Mention, Lucia Larruscain

Sports News Story Division III Honorable Mention, Chiara Watson

Special Edition Design – Online Division II, III, & IV First Place, The Gradual

Special Edition Design – Online Division II, III, & IV Third Place, The Gradual

In addition to these awards, The Rambler’s editor-in-chief, Kehinde Hopkins, was honored with the Texas Auto Writers Association Journalism Scholarship. He was one of two recipients across the entire convention.

