Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step

Lucía Larruscain, Social Media ManagerMay 6, 2025

Samantha Barragan, a graduate student and standout wrestler at Texas Wesleyan University, has made a name for herself on the mat. Known for her relentless drive, Barragan is also recognized for the profound influence of her faith in every aspect of her athletic career.

Samantha Barragan poses on the podium after a third place finish. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]

Combining studies and sport is never easy, but Barragan manages with remarkable focus. 

As a graduate student pursuing a master’s of education in instruction & curriculum, she prioritizes her education while committing to wrestling as a central part of her life. 

“Wrestling is a big priority right now, but so is my future,” Barragan said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity and sacrifice I’ve been given.” 

Barragan’s wrestling journey began when she was 8 years old. After years of hard work and dedication, she finished third at the NAIA National Tournament, a remarkable achievement that reflects her growth as an athlete and as a leader.

Her success is not just based on wins or losses, but on how she approaches each challenge. 

Barragan attributes her strength to her faith in Jesus Christ, which gives her a sense of identity and purpose beyond the sport.

 “Now that I give the result to the Lord, win or lose, I’m still a child of God, and that’s where my courage comes from,” she said. “Through Jesus, who loved us first, I am more than my accomplishments or failures.” 

Barragan’s devotion to her faith is visible in the way she leads her team. 

“She is a woman who finds her acceptance, courage and strength in the Lord Jesus,” said Ashley Lekas, freshman religion major and teammate of Barragan. “Sam simply shines in the way God created her to be, and many are drawn to this great light she carries.”

Samantha Barragan (left) with wrestling teammate Ashley Lekas (right). [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]

Barragan’s faith is not only about spiritual growth, but also about how she encourages others. She is always there to support her teammates, whether it’s driving them to practice or listening to them during difficult times. 

Her concern for others parallels her work ethic, and that is what sets her apart. 

John Ward, a kinesiology major and former Texas Wesleyan wrestler, admires Barragan’s dedication to getting better.

“She is dedicated to getting better and never skips practice,” Ward said. “When she competes, she’s relentless. She never stops fighting.” 

Despite the challenges of being a student-athlete, Barragan remains focused on both her education and her athletic goals. 

She often speaks about the sacrifices her family has made, especially her grandparents, who emigrated from Mexico to give her the opportunities she has today. 

“I want to make the most of their sacrifice,” Barragan said. “Having the opportunity to wrestle in college and pursue a Ph.D. is part of all the sacrifice they made for me.”

Looking ahead, Barragan is determined to continue contributing to the sport. 

“I have fallen in love with all aspects of wrestling, as a spectator, competitor and coach,” Barragan said. “Right now, I’m pursuing my doctorate to one day be a wrestling teacher and coach.” 

About the Contributor
Lucía Larruscain
Lucía Larruscain, Social Media Manager
Lucía Larruscain is a Junior transfer born and raised in Madrid, Spain. After two years in Iowa, she moved to Texas to finish her degree in mass communication. She also plays golf for the school and she is very excited to work in the Rambler as writing and editing are a passion of hers. She is also looking forward to start building her career.