Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership

[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]

When Shaiza Liaqat arrived at Texas Wesleyan University four years ago, she was stepping into a world far from home. Moving from Pakistan to the United States meant adjusting to a new culture, new people, and new challenges. Instead of shying away, she embraced every opportunity that came her way, growing into a leader who now plays a vital role on campus.

“I got here not just at Texas Wesleyan, but in the United States four years ago,” Liaqat said. “I moved here from Pakistan; it’s been a crazy journey.”

Like many international students, Liaqat faced challenges in adapting to a different education system and social environment. While she had learned English in school, speaking it fluently in everyday conversations was an adjustment.

“I had trouble speaking fluently, and everything was just so much different,” she said. “There was so much to adapt to—the food, the people. But at the same time, it was interesting because Texas Wesleyan has students from all over the world.”

Her decision to attend Texas Wesleyan was deliberate. She wanted a campus where she could build strong relationships with professors and peers, rather than feeling lost in a crowd.

“I’m so glad I chose Texas Wesleyan,” she said. “It’s so much better getting to know your professors and having them know who you are.”

Liqat is a woman who likes taking the lead, and when she noticed there was a great opportunity to build a community at TxWes, it drove her to break out of her shell. “I’ve always been strong-minded and like taking the lead. At Wesleyan specifically, I noticed that there was a lot of opportunity to build community and drive change.”

As she became more comfortable in her new environment, Liaqat started getting involved in student organizations. Over the years, she worked her way up through student government, holding multiple positions before stepping into her current role as vice president of the Student Government Association (SGA).

“I started as a residence life representative, then moved up to business representative, and now I’m the vice president of SGA,” she said.

Her leadership extends beyond SGA. As head resident assistant and an active member of multiple campus organizations, she balances academics, work, and leadership responsibilities.

“I think if I wanted to, I could have taken up that role earlier too, but I had a lot on my plate,” she said. “I wanted to take on a responsibility when I was fully ready.”

Liaqat’s leadership has not gone unnoticed by her peers. Kristina Randerson, a senior liberal studies major at Wesleyan and a colleague of Liaqat in the Department of Student Affairs, spoke about her resilience.

“The fact that, you know, being an international student, she is so far away from home and family and having to navigate all of this on her own. I just, I can’t imagine the idea of even being away from my family overnight. It scares me. And you know, she’s been here throughout her college career, and I just, I admire her for being able to do that and having that courage to be able to travel thousands of miles away from family and be away from them for so long,” Randerson said.

Sofia Scepanovic, a Wesleyan alumna and close friend of Liaqat, highlighted the buoyant energy she brings to those around her.

“I just know definitely positive energy. She’s always really happy. I think she’s super positive, and she always cheers up people,” Scepanovic said.

Through her various roles, Liaqat has learned to step out of her safe space, push past self-doubt, and embrace new challenges.

“The entire point of SGA is to talk to students and get to know them,” she said. “I was a little introverted when I got here, but these experiences really helped me step out of my comfort zone.”

Now, as she reflects on her journey, Liaqat sees just how much she has changed since her first day at Texas Wesleyan.

“When I was back home, I was so shy. I couldn’t even talk to guests at my house,” she said. “But now, I love talking to people. If you told me four years ago that I’d be like this, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Her time at Texas Wesleyan has not only shaped her into a confident leader but also prepared her for the next steps in life.

“At first, Texas Wesleyan was the best choice for me,” she said. “Now, because of that experience, I feel comfortable in bigger spaces and with larger crowds.”

As she prepares to move forward, Liaqat hopes her story will inspire others, especially international students, to step out of their shell, take on leadership roles, and make the most of every opportunity.

“I had to push myself to get involved, and it wasn’t easy,” she said. “But I’m so glad I did because it changed everything for me.”