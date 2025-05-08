Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership

Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.
TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day
May 8, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]
Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership
May 8, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership

Shyran MooreMay 8, 2025
[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]

When Shaiza Liaqat arrived at Texas Wesleyan University four years ago, she was stepping into a world far from home. Moving from Pakistan to the United States meant adjusting to a new culture, new people, and new challenges. Instead of shying away, she embraced every opportunity that came her way, growing into a leader who now plays a vital role on campus. 

“I got here not just at Texas Wesleyan, but in the United States four years ago,” Liaqat said. “I moved here from Pakistan; it’s been a crazy journey.” 

Like many international students, Liaqat faced challenges in adapting to a different education system and social environment. While she had learned English in school, speaking it fluently in everyday conversations was an adjustment. 

“I had trouble speaking fluently, and everything was just so much different,” she said. “There was so much to adapt to—the food, the people. But at the same time, it was interesting because Texas Wesleyan has students from all over the world.” 

Her decision to attend Texas Wesleyan was deliberate. She wanted a campus where she could build strong relationships with professors and peers, rather than feeling lost in a crowd. 

“I’m so glad I chose Texas Wesleyan,” she said. “It’s so much better getting to know your professors and having them know who you are.” 

Liqat is a woman who likes taking the lead, and when she noticed there was a great opportunity to build a community at TxWes, it drove her to break out of her shell. “I’ve always been strong-minded and like taking the lead. At Wesleyan specifically, I noticed that there was a lot of opportunity to build community and drive change.” 

As she became more comfortable in her new environment, Liaqat started getting involved in student organizations. Over the years, she worked her way up through student government, holding multiple positions before stepping into her current role as vice president of the Student Government Association (SGA). 

“I started as a residence life representative, then moved up to business representative, and now I’m the vice president of SGA,” she said. 

Her leadership extends beyond SGA. As head resident assistant and an active member of multiple campus organizations, she balances academics, work, and leadership responsibilities. 

“I think if I wanted to, I could have taken up that role earlier too, but I had a lot on my plate,” she said. “I wanted to take on a responsibility when I was fully ready.” 

Liaqat’s leadership has not gone unnoticed by her peers. Kristina Randerson, a senior liberal studies major at Wesleyan and a colleague of Liaqat in the Department of Student Affairs, spoke about her resilience.  

“The fact that, you know, being an international student, she is so far away from home and family and having to navigate all of this on her own. I just, I can’t imagine the idea of even being away from my family overnight. It scares me. And you know, she’s been here throughout her college career, and I just, I admire her for being able to do that and having that courage to be able to travel thousands of miles away from family and be away from them for so long,” Randerson said. 

Sofia Scepanovic, a Wesleyan alumna and close friend of Liaqat, highlighted the buoyant energy she brings to those around her.

“I just know definitely positive energy. She’s always really happy. I think she’s super positive, and she always cheers up people,” Scepanovic said. 

Through her various roles, Liaqat has learned to step out of her safe space, push past self-doubt, and embrace new challenges. 

“The entire point of SGA is to talk to students and get to know them,” she said. “I was a little introverted when I got here, but these experiences really helped me step out of my comfort zone.” 

Now, as she reflects on her journey, Liaqat sees just how much she has changed since her first day at Texas Wesleyan. 

“When I was back home, I was so shy. I couldn’t even talk to guests at my house,” she said. “But now, I love talking to people. If you told me four years ago that I’d be like this, I wouldn’t have believed you.” 

Her time at Texas Wesleyan has not only shaped her into a confident leader but also prepared her for the next steps in life. 

“At first, Texas Wesleyan was the best choice for me,” she said. “Now, because of that experience, I feel comfortable in bigger spaces and with larger crowds.” 

As she prepares to move forward, Liaqat hopes her story will inspire others, especially international students, to step out of their shell, take on leadership roles, and make the most of every opportunity. 

“I had to push myself to get involved, and it wasn’t easy,” she said. “But I’m so glad I did because it changed everything for me.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan's Esports boom
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women's golf team aims for ongoing achievements
More in Graduation
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
The Gradual Fall 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Fall 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Spring 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Spring 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Fall 2023 Vol. 108
The Gradual Fall 2023 Vol. 108
About the Contributor
Shyran Moore
Shyran Moore, Content Producer
Shyran Moore is a content producer for the Rambler at Texas Wesleyan University. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in Houston, Texas. Shyran is a social media content creator and brings great skills and ideas to the team. She enjoys getting insight from the students about their experience here at Texas Wesleyan and looks forward to sharing that with the community.