TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day

Thomas Parsons Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.

The Texas Wesleyan administration and faculty recognized students for their academic achievement on Awards Day, on May 6, inside Martin Hall.

Dr. Stacia Campbell, associate professor of English, and Joe Brown, theater department chair, served as emcees and announced the names of those commemorated.

Dr. Brown commented about observing the surprised look on the students’ faces as they walked on stage to receive their award.

“[The recipients] are just kind of told to be here. So, it’s always fun to see the surprise on their faces when it’s that way,” Brown said.

The list of awards was as follows:

Student Government Association awards

Golden Shears Presentation

All-University Awards

Alumni Legacy Scholarships

Academic Awards by department

In total, over 50 hard-working students were recognized for their achievement during the2024-25 academic year, and some recipients received from $50to $2,000 in scholarship money. The department that walked away with the most awards was the Theatre Department. Mercedes Kuhn, senior theater major, won ‘Theatre Major of the Year’ and the ‘Aileen Curtin’ awards while being cheered on by fellow theatre majors.

“I’m just honored and proud that they do see all of the work I put in,” Kuhn said. “I think they see a lot more than I see in myself.”

Daylan Anderson Harris, sophomore general business and religion major, won a “Hatton W. Sumners” scholarship and the SGA “Head Above the Crowd”’ award.

“I feel honored, established,” Harris said. “I have a saying: I don’t believe hard work should be compensated, but I do believe hard work should be recognized.”