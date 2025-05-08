Town Talk ad
Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.
TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day
May 8, 2025
May 7, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorMay 8, 2025
Thomas Parsons
Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.

The Texas Wesleyan administration and faculty recognized students for their academic achievement on Awards Day, on May 6, inside Martin Hall.  

Dr. Stacia Campbell, associate professor of English, and Joe Brown, theater department chair, served as emcees and announced the names of those commemorated.  

Dr. Brown commented about observing the surprised look on the students’ faces as they walked on stage to receive their award.

Dr. Stacia Campbell, associate professor of English, serves as the events’ emcee along with Professor Joe Brown (not pictured). (Thomas Parsons)

 

“[The recipients] are just kind of told to be here. So, it’s always fun to see the surprise on their faces when it’s that way,” Brown said. 

The list of awards was as follows: 

  • Student Government Association awards 
  • Golden Shears Presentation 
  • All-University Awards 
  • Alumni Legacy Scholarships 
  • Academic Awards by department 

In total, over 50 hard-working students were recognized for their achievement during  the2024-25 academic year, and some recipients received from $50to $2,000 in scholarship money. The department that walked away with the most awards was the Theatre Department. Mercedes Kuhn, senior theater major, won ‘Theatre Major of the Year’ and the ‘Aileen Curtin’ awards while being cheered on by fellow theatre majors.

Members from the Alpha Chi National Honors Society receive their awards one by one. (Thomas Parsons)

“I’m just honored and proud that they do see all of the work I put in,” Kuhn said. “I think they see a lot more than I see in myself.” 

Daylan Anderson Harris, sophomore general business and religion major, won a “Hatton W. Sumners” scholarship and the SGA “Head Above the Crowd”’ award. 

“I feel honored, established,” Harris said. “I have a saying: I don’t believe hard work should be compensated, but I do believe hard work should be recognized.” 

About the Contributor
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.