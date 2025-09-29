Town Talk ad
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays
September 25, 2025
September 24, 2025
[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
September 24, 2025
September 22, 2025
May 7, 2025
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
September 22, 2025
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
September 19, 2025
Sydney Alexander, senior accounting major jumps to tip the ball over the net with two pairs of Drover hands waiting.
Lady Rams volleyball fends off Drovers in first home conference game [3 – 0]
September 15, 2025
Grass flies as senior computer information systems major Haroon Aslam swings.
Photo Essay: Texas Wesleyan hosts Texas Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
September 11, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
September 26, 2025
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
September 15, 2025
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
April 25, 2025
September 26, 2025
September 25, 2025
September 19, 2025
September 15, 2025
The Student Affairs Office, located on the second floor of Martin University Center to the right of the elevator, houses the offices of Eugene Frier, Barbara Walker and Carson Dinger.
Texas Wesleyan reshapes Division of Student Affairs with aims of revamping student life
September 9, 2025
September 24, 2025
September 22, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 4, 2025
May 14, 2025
May 3, 2025
April 27, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 14, 2025
February 14, 2025
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
February 14, 2025
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 19, 2024
Lady Rams volleyball fends off Drovers in first home conference game [3 – 0]

Thomas Parsons, Broadcast DirectorSeptember 15, 2025
Thomas Parsons
Sydney Alexander, senior accounting major jumps to tip the ball over the net with two pairs of Drover hands waiting.

On Sept. 12, the Lady Rams volleyball team returned home to face the University of Arts and Sciences of Oklahoma (USAO) Drovers in their first home Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) matchup.

The Lady Rams returned to the Sid Richardson Gymnasium after two away victories against the Southwestern Christian University Eagles (OK.) [3 – 0] and the Oklahoma City University Stars [3 – 1]. Back on home turf, the Lady Rams were poised to take on the Drovers.  

“It is always good to be back on your own home court because you have that home court advantage ,and you’re used to the gym already,” Sydney Alexander, senior middle blocker, said.  

On the other side of the net, the USAO Drovers looked to be a competitive unit. Before this match, the Drovers were [8 – 3] overall and had an SAC record of [2 – 1]. Aminah Orozco, Lady Rams head volleyball coach, said this Drovers squad looked improved since last season. 

“This was a better team in general, in USAO,” Orozco said. “They’re a lot bigger, faster; in our gym we had to stay disciplined, no unforced errors.”

Lillian Breaux, junior right-side hitter, serves with power. Finishing with three aces, 17 assists and six digs. (Thomas Parsons)

 

In convincing fashion, the Lady Rams sealed the first two sets against the Drovers. Set 3 was chaotic. Every point, every kill went back and forth with luck seemingly on nobody’s side. Hanna Rubis, junior middle, said the team lost the edge they found in the first two sets. 

“We lost momentum for a second,” Rubis said. “We gave them a lot of points; we made a lot of errors, out of character things. We had to fight and earn everything in order to win.” 

Orozco said the ladies needed to stay focused to overcome the errors in set 3. 

“I told them to re-lock in and focus on our side, one touch at a time,” Orozco said. “[The team] was struggling with a lot of chaos and needed a slow game and to play the game in our system. Trust in our system and playing clean and precise is going to win that game.” 

The Lady Rams refocused and won set 3 to sweep the Drovers at home. Rubis finished the game with nine kills while Alexander finished with seven. Alexander said her performance was not perfect, but she was pleased with her offensive results. 

“My defense and back row could have been better,” Alexander said. “Overall, I am still proud of myself for my offensive being well.”

Alexandria Lee (left), senior no.5, hypes up the bench as the Lady Rams steal a point. (Thomas Parsons)

 

On Sept. 13 the Lady Rams defeated the Mid-American Christian University Evangels to bump their SAC record to [4 – 0] on the year. 

“It feels great,” Orozco said. “I think there’s a tie right now for first, so I am ready to get that win tomorrow.” 

The Lady Rams, along with Nelson University [4-0], sit atop the SAC standings. The two will compete at home in the Sid Richardson Gymnasium on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m..

Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.