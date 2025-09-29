Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays
September 25, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’
September 24, 2025
[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
September 19, 2025
Sydney Alexander, senior accounting major jumps to tip the ball over the net with two pairs of Drover hands waiting.
Lady Rams volleyball fends off Drovers in first home conference game [3 – 0]
September 15, 2025
Grass flies as senior computer information systems major Haroon Aslam swings.
Photo Essay: Texas Wesleyan hosts Texas Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
September 11, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
September 26, 2025
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
September 15, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
September 26, 2025
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays
September 25, 2025
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
September 19, 2025
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
September 15, 2025
The Student Affairs Office, located on the second floor of Martin University Center to the right of the elevator, houses the offices of Eugene Frier, Barbara Walker and Carson Dinger.
Texas Wesleyan reshapes Division of Student Affairs with aims of revamping student life
September 9, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
September 8, 2025
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
September 4, 2025
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
May 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’

Maliah Lacour, Content ProducerSeptember 24, 2025

The Texas Wesleyan University Black Student Association brought community, energy and fun through their Welcome Back Kick Back. The event, hosted at the Stella Fire Pit, included line dancing, basketball and more. Maliah Lacour takes you inside.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org 'Whisker Watch' sets out to save the strays
[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
After logging in, the Coursera Career Academy dashboard displays a range of certification options and guided projects available to Texas Wesleyan students
Texas Wesleyan business students gain free access to cutting-edge certification program
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
More in Rambler TV
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women's History Month with art, community, empowerment
About the Contributor
Maliah Lacour
Maliah Lacour, Content Producer
Maliah is currently a junior in the classroom and on the basketball court here at Texas Wesleyan. Maliah started as content producer for the Rambler Media Group and has been promoted to the Broadcast Director. She loves her job and thoroughly enjoys telling stories through broadcasting. Maliah hopes to one day become a broadcast reporter for a local news station.