The Texas Wesleyan University Black Student Association brought community, energy and fun through their Welcome Back Kick Back. The event, hosted at the Stella Fire Pit, included line dancing, basketball and more. Maliah Lacour takes you inside.
Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’
Maliah Lacour, Content Producer • September 24, 2025
