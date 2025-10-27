Watch as Thomas Parsons reports on the Texas Wesleyan Rams Wrestling program’s intersquad dual tournament at the Sid Richardson Gymnasium. Held on Oct. 18th, the tournaments aimed to prepare the Rams for the upcoming 2025-2026 wrestling season.
Intersquad tournament primes Texas Wesleyan wrestling for upcoming season
Thomas Parsons, Broadcast Director • October 21, 2025
