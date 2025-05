20s Talk is a podcast exploring the shared experiences of life in your 20s, hosted by Angeles Alvarado and Sharria Hudson. In Episode 4, Part 2: The Senior Special, Sharria interviews mass communication major Shyran Moore about her time at Wesleyan.

This episode will conclude the 20s Talk series for The Rambler as Angeles and Sharria will be graduating in May with their Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication.

Congratulations to the class of 2025!

Music credit: Flow by Loksi