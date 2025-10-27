Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
October 27, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.
Rams rally together for homecoming spirit
October 24, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Zeynep Ege, senior marketing and business double major, assumes her starting position before serving.
Zeynep Ege swings for success at ITA National Tournament
October 23, 2025
Intersquad tournament primes Texas Wesleyan wrestling for upcoming season
Intersquad tournament primes Texas Wesleyan wrestling for upcoming season
October 21, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hilliard and senior English major Deanna Brown, Aries co-editors, pose in the Aries office on the third floor of PUMC.
New editors articulate vision, welcome submissions for Aries—Texas Wesleyan’s student literary magazine
October 22, 2025
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 - The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 – The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
October 16, 2025
Ilka Araújo, professor of piano and music history at Texas Wesleyan University, introduces the final performance featuring the W.M. Green Elementary After School Choir during the Hispanic Heritage Month Recital in Nicholas Martin Hall.
Review: Hispanic Heritage Recital celebrates culture through music and community
October 10, 2025
When Bots Meet Books: AI in Higher Education
When Bots Meet Books: AI in Higher Education
October 7, 2025
Percussion ensemble faces limiting conditions in the music building
Percussion ensemble faces limiting conditions in the music building
October 1, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hilliard and senior English major Deanna Brown, Aries co-editors, pose in the Aries office on the third floor of PUMC.
New editors articulate vision, welcome submissions for Aries—Texas Wesleyan’s student literary magazine
October 22, 2025
Dr. Christopher Ohan standing in his office surrounded by his collection of historical artifacts, books, and framed honors at Texas Wesleyan University and other organizations. Ohan’s workspace reflects his lifelong passion for history and teaching.
Homecoming: Alumnus returns to lead in the place that launched him
October 17, 2025
Junior accounting major and wide receiver takes a knee during football practice at the Karen Cramer turf field. [Photo courtesy Alexis Bernal]
Paul Summers II rises to become Rams football’s top receiver
October 15, 2025
Junior general business and finance and men's soccer midfielder Diogo Stefane completes a pass. [Photo courtesy Jose "Little Joe" Valdez]
Diogo Stefane turns setback into strength
October 10, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Sportscast with Thomas Parsons
Sportscast with Thomas Parsons
October 10, 2025
Coach's Corner: Quentin Perez implements Division I wisdom into thriving Wesleyan wrestling culture
Coach’s Corner: Quentin Perez implements Division I wisdom into thriving Wesleyan wrestling culture
October 8, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 - The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 – The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
October 16, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Rams rally together for homecoming spirit

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerOctober 24, 2025
Mica Magday
Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.

Blue and gold filled the campus mall Thursday afternoon, Oct. 23 as Texas Wesleyan University students, faculty, and staff gathered for the annual Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade, a high-energy celebration of Ram spirit before the weekend’s big game. 

 From cheerleaders waving pom-poms to faculty flipping burgers on the grill, the one-hour event brought together the Wesleyan community in a lively mix of music, laughter and pride. 

 “It’s very vivid; it’s very active right now,” said Rossy Fermin, a junior marketing major. “The vibes are here, and I’m excited for this weekend’s game.”

Many students echoed Fermin’s excitement, describing the rally as both “chill” and “energetic.” Junior Chelsea Calderon, who studies data analytics and business, said she appreciated seeing new faces on campus. 

“I’m used to just seeing people in class,” Calderon said. “But it’s interesting to see the cheer team and homecoming court; it’s a fun way to feel more connected.”

Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game. (Mica Magday)

For some students, this year marked their first-ever Texas Wesleyan pep rally. 

“The spirit’s pretty strong,” said Jesse Ortiz, a junior English major. “Everyone’s excited. It’s not just about the football game but about us being together as a whole group. It’s impactful to see everyone come out like this.” 

Across the crowd, professors and staff emphasized the value of such gatherings for building lasting campus relationships. 

“I like the pep rally because it builds school spirit,” said Dr. Jay C. Brown, professor of psychology and director of the international studies minor. “Events like this help students feel connected to the university. When they feel that sense of belonging, they perform better; it’s great for retention and morale.” 

Dr. Lauren Coursey, assistant professor of psychology, said Wesleyan’s community stood out compared to other universities where she has worked. 

“This is my third university, and here, everyone seems to be friends,” Coursey said. “It’s a true community. I love seeing the cheerleaders and the students smiling. I hope it helps them feel happier and less stressed, especially during midterms.”

Texas Wesleyan faculty members Dr. Christopher Ohan (in the middle) and Academic Success Center (ASC) advisor Muhye Hammattah (left), help grilled beef patties for the burger station as part of the afternoon celebration. (Mica Magday)

Emily Snow, head dance coach, agreed that the pep rally serves as a unifying experience. 

“It’s about bringing people together,” Snow said. “It’s a great way for faculty and alumni to see our students. There aren’t many moments where everyone: students, faculty and alumni are all introduced in one place. And this year, the crowd turnout and the weather made it even better.”

As the DJ played upbeat tracks and students cheered on the Ram mascot, the sense of unity was unmistakable. Whether attending for the first time or returning for another year, participants described the event as a reminder of what it means to be part of the Texas Wesleyan family. 

“It’s a moment for us to show our spirit and our support for the football team,” Fermin said. “It’s about being proud to be a Ram.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Zeynep Ege, senior marketing and business double major, assumes her starting position before serving.
Zeynep Ege swings for success at ITA National Tournament
About the Contributors
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.
Mica Magday
Mica Magday, Managing Editor

Mica Magday is a multimedia journalist from Arlington, Texas, and a senior at Texas Wesleyan University majoring in mass communication with a minor in studio arts. In the summer of 2025, she interned with The Well News, a D.C. based publication, where she worked as a writer and graphic designer. She also has had work published on the Texas Standard, NPR and aired on KERA. A quick way to her heart is through conversations about food, travel, thrifting and fashion. Mica cherishes time with her Filipino family and community and is passionate about uncovering the profound stories of everyday people in her area through journalism.