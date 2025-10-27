Rams rally together for homecoming spirit

Mica Magday Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.

Blue and gold filled the campus mall Thursday afternoon, Oct. 23 as Texas Wesleyan University students, faculty, and staff gathered for the annual Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade, a high-energy celebration of Ram spirit before the weekend’s big game.

From cheerleaders waving pom-poms to faculty flipping burgers on the grill, the one-hour event brought together the Wesleyan community in a lively mix of music, laughter and pride.

“It’s very vivid; it’s very active right now,” said Rossy Fermin, a junior marketing major. “The vibes are here, and I’m excited for this weekend’s game.”

Many students echoed Fermin’s excitement, describing the rally as both “chill” and “energetic.” Junior Chelsea Calderon, who studies data analytics and business, said she appreciated seeing new faces on campus.

“I’m used to just seeing people in class,” Calderon said. “But it’s interesting to see the cheer team and homecoming court; it’s a fun way to feel more connected.”

For some students, this year marked their first-ever Texas Wesleyan pep rally.

“The spirit’s pretty strong,” said Jesse Ortiz, a junior English major. “Everyone’s excited. It’s not just about the football game but about us being together as a whole group. It’s impactful to see everyone come out like this.”

Across the crowd, professors and staff emphasized the value of such gatherings for building lasting campus relationships.

“I like the pep rally because it builds school spirit,” said Dr. Jay C. Brown, professor of psychology and director of the international studies minor. “Events like this help students feel connected to the university. When they feel that sense of belonging, they perform better; it’s great for retention and morale.”

Dr. Lauren Coursey, assistant professor of psychology, said Wesleyan’s community stood out compared to other universities where she has worked.

“This is my third university, and here, everyone seems to be friends,” Coursey said. “It’s a true community. I love seeing the cheerleaders and the students smiling. I hope it helps them feel happier and less stressed, especially during midterms.”

Emily Snow, head dance coach, agreed that the pep rally serves as a unifying experience.

“It’s about bringing people together,” Snow said. “It’s a great way for faculty and alumni to see our students. There aren’t many moments where everyone: students, faculty and alumni are all introduced in one place. And this year, the crowd turnout and the weather made it even better.”

As the DJ played upbeat tracks and students cheered on the Ram mascot, the sense of unity was unmistakable. Whether attending for the first time or returning for another year, participants described the event as a reminder of what it means to be part of the Texas Wesleyan family.

“It’s a moment for us to show our spirit and our support for the football team,” Fermin said. “It’s about being proud to be a Ram.”