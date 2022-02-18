TxWes hosts Spring Involvement Fair on campus

The Spring Involvement Fair kicked off in the 2nd floor ballroom of the Martin Center as Texas Wesleyan departments and local companies engaged students with games, prizes and take-aways on Thursday, Feb 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. The event was organized by Student Affairs to encourage students to engage in the community.

Students walked from booth to booth as they discovered opportunities to be involved on and off campus.

Freshmen international students Aashish Kandel, a business major, Lila Devi Khadka, a psychology major, and Jonisha Iama Tamang, a business major, were excited to see the many community programs available to Wesleyan students. “We are from Nepal, so we don’t know about things like the college ministries, or this save the bees [American Conservation Coalition],” said Kandel.

Freshman students Britney Martinez, a business major, and Aleidy Blanco-Davis, an education major, enjoyed their game of life-size connect four. The friends were happy with the event saying it was better than their original plan of just hanging out between classes.

“My favorite booth was the PAC booth because I am interested in the events that they have and I might be joining it,” said Martinez.

Blanco-Davis was excited to see friends and previous classmates she doesn’t get to see during a normal school day.

Community leaders 4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry hosted a booth to remind Wesleyan students and faculty that they are a resource for families in need of food. They advertised that they host a food pantry every Friday at Baker House on the corner of Wesleyan St. and E. Rosedale St. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We were invited to be a part of the event for a couple of reasons. Partially we want the visibility on campus so that students know we are here, and they can use us as a food resource, if that is what they need. And also, because we would love to have student volunteers. So, people can volunteer with us on Fridays or over the weekdays to stock food,” said Barbara Cutter, a volunteer with 4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry.

Sophomore and finance marketing major Stella Ton is a member of the recently established TxWes Asian Student Association. Their purpose for hosting a booth at the involvement fair was to make up for a canceled Lunar New Year event the club wanted to host. The club offered good fortune cards to students passing by. Every red and gold envelope contains a good wish written in different Asian languages.

“We tried to at least celebrate or remind people about what Lunar New Year is about. That is why we have a small table introducing a little bit about Lunar New Year [to students]. A shout out to the Diversity Program for helping us out,” Ton said.

