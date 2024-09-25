The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

September 25, 2024
Martin University Center Turns 5 
September 20, 2024
Martin University Center Turns 5 

Chiara Watson, Content ProducerSeptember 20, 2024

  • Student affairs bring the birthday energy with free cupcakes and party hats.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • Smiles are shared as students come out to join in the celebrations at the MUC birthday.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • “It’s a good space to socialize,” junior business major Matias Villalobos said. “I’ve met a few people outside of the people I knew by just being in the room.”

    Adain Lucio
    '

  • Vanilla and chocolate cupcakes are offered in celebration of the Martin University Center.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • Theater arts first-year Bianca Zamorano (left), has lunch in the Martin Center with Sam Perez (center left), BFA musical theatre first-year, JordaeJa Davis (center right), BFA acting theatre first-year and Caitlynn “Kk” Yarbrough, theatre tech first-year.

    Adain Lucio
    '

  • According to the university website, the vision for the Martin University Center was for the building to “be a centrally-located hub for student life and engagement in the heart of campus and provide meeting space for east Fort Worth community leaders and friends.”

    Chiara Watson
    '
Campus celebrated the Martin University Center’s birthday at noon on Sept. 19. 

Student affairs set up a table outside the building next to Kay Granger Mall to hand out cupcakes, party blowers and party hats. They also provided cold drinks to offer respite from the heat.  

Sophomore political science major Draylone Weathersby said, “I wasn’t here when this building was built, but it has had a great impact on the school, so it’s really cool to see that it’s been around this long.” 

Built in 2019, the Martin University Center has become a hub for student life. 

“[The Martin Center] is really useful,” graduate student Israel Snachez said. “There’s always people here and there’s plenty of food options.”  

From dining options and student lounges to ballrooms and offices, the building provides spaces for everyone on campus to enjoy. 

This is a huge space for work, for hanging out with friends, or for just doing homework,” Weathersby said. “It’s a great space for everybody.” 

Some staff recognize the importance of celebrating a space that is so important to students. 

“It’s exciting to celebrate one of the places that our students hang out,” Ethan Williams, assistant director for orientation at Ram Camp, said. “It’s kind of the center of campus.” 

