News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1

October 3, 2024
Alexis Bernal reports about the Wesleyan Women’s soccer team as they compete against the Oklahoma City University Stars. The matchup ended in a tie [1-1] as the Rams fought hard against the Stars. 

Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.