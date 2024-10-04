Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1

Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager. Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.