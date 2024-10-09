The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
David Ojerinola, sophomore exercise science major, studies at the Eunice & James L. West Library during midterms week.
TxWes community readies for midterms
October 9, 2024
Students are guided through voter registration and given information on the voting process on the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
October 4, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend
October 2, 2024
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
September 30, 2024
Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
Participants were provided looms, string and information that they could take with them.
Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture
September 12, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
September 6, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections

Kehinde Hopkins, Content ProducerOctober 8, 2024
Junior mass communication major Brian Wofford registers to vote. “I think it’s important for people to voice their opinions, use their power to vote,” Wofford said. “It’s one of the most important things about our democracy.” (Kehinde Hopkins)

On Oct. 7, students, faculty and staff were given the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming U.S. general elections on the first floor of the Martin University Center. 

Members of the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County—a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government—operated a table in the MUC from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested were provided voter registration applications and guided through the process of filling them out. Cheryl Robinson was one of two league members who worked the table. 

“We just want everybody to be able to vote and free to make their own choices,” Robinson said. 

Oct. 7 was the final day for voter registration in the state of Texas. The table gave junior mass communication major Bryan Wofford an opportunity to register. 

When reflecting on her decision to join the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County, Cheryl Robinson said the following: “I have noticed in the last few years that there has been a lot of voter suppression and disenfranchisement, and a lot of poll workers have been harassed and threatened,” Robinson said. “I determined that I was not going to let democracy die on my watch, so here I am.” (Kehinde Hopkins)

“College students in general are forgetful [and] prone to procrastination,” Wofford said. “A good reminder [to get registered to vote] is always really really helpful.” 

Students weren’t the only group to take advantage of the event. Dwala Chandler, director of service learning at TxWes, also took the time to register. 

“It’s important for students to understand that their vote matters,” Chandler said. “Going from high school to college, they’ve never actually done the process of registering to vote; I definitely think it’s great for colleges to have an opportunity for students to register to vote on their campus.”

The general elections will be held on Nov. 5. Registered voters will elect the president, vice president, state senator and house representative among other federal, state and local officials.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
More in Politics
Republican and democratic primary elections early voting starts in Texas
Republican and democratic primary elections early voting starts in Texas
Students gathered in the Mcfadden Science Center auditorium to watch the election happen live.
Wesleyan community gives their perspective on the midterm elections
Wesleyan community discusses the importance of voting
Wesleyan community discusses the importance of voting
Lexi Barlow poses with voter registration cards. Barlow will be passing out the voter registration cards around campus for roughly two weeks until registration is closed Oct. 5th. Photo by LaTerra Wair
Students take on responsibility of getting the Wesleyan campus registered to vote
Manuela Lee holds up a “Go Vote” sign. Lee hopes students will research candidates and learn their stances on various policies. Photo courtesy of Manuela Lee.
Upcoming presidential election leaves students with different concerns
Praesent ornare luctus quam
Praesent ornare luctus quam
About the Contributor
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.