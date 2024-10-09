Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections

On Oct. 7, students, faculty and staff were given the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming U.S. general elections on the first floor of the Martin University Center.

Members of the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County—a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government—operated a table in the MUC from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested were provided voter registration applications and guided through the process of filling them out. Cheryl Robinson was one of two league members who worked the table.

“We just want everybody to be able to vote and free to make their own choices,” Robinson said.

Oct. 7 was the final day for voter registration in the state of Texas. The table gave junior mass communication major Bryan Wofford an opportunity to register.

“College students in general are forgetful [and] prone to procrastination,” Wofford said. “A good reminder [to get registered to vote] is always really really helpful.”

Students weren’t the only group to take advantage of the event. Dwala Chandler, director of service learning at TxWes, also took the time to register.

“It’s important for students to understand that their vote matters,” Chandler said. “Going from high school to college, they’ve never actually done the process of registering to vote; I definitely think it’s great for colleges to have an opportunity for students to register to vote on their campus.”

The general elections will be held on Nov. 5. Registered voters will elect the president, vice president, state senator and house representative among other federal, state and local officials.