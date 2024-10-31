Texas Wesleyan students celebrate Halloween with spooky scavenger hunt 

A painting station offers watercolor supplies, paintbrushes, and free snacks for students at the event. Camila Nguyen

Alyssa Ansley, president of the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), the organization that organizes the Spooky Scavenger Hunt, participates in the event. Camila Nguyen

The Spooky Scavenger Hunt unfolds at Kay Granger Mall on Texas Wesleyan University’s campus, capturing students engaged in the festivities. Camila Nguyen

Students scan a QR code to begin the scavenger hunt around campus. Camila Nguyen

Students create Halloween-themed "spooky" paintings with friends, embracing the seasonal spirit. Camila Nguyen









Texas Wesleyan University students kicked off Halloween festivities with a campus-wide spooky scavenger hunt on Monday, October 28, at 6 p.m., hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) under the leadership of sophomore Alyssa Ansley, president of the organization. The event drew students from diverse backgrounds, uniting them through a shared love for adventure and Halloween spirit.

The scavenger hunt, inspired by the creative ideas of GSA’s secretary, Rainey, aimed to foster a sense of community and belonging on campus. Participants were guided by QR codes to various hidden “spooky spots” around campus, each spot offering treats and themed items designed to surprise and engage.

According to Ansley, the goal was to “bring students together, have fun, and give them an opportunity to meet new people,” and the event largely succeeded in fulfilling this mission despite a few promotional challenges.

“I should have promoted it better,” Ansley said, noting she forgot to distribute flyers but was pleased by the overall turnout.

For junior Alexandra Bennett, a theatre major, the event was a chance to bond with friends and embrace the Halloween atmosphere.

“I really enjoyed working with my team to find the spooky items hidden around campus,” she said.

Bennett’s enthusiasm reflected the event’s emphasis on teamwork, noting how it reinforced his appreciation for campus life. She hopes to see more events like this, as it encourages her and other students to come together in a fun and engaging way.

Meanwhile, So Ri Da Lam, a freshman majoring in computer science, stumbled upon the event after dinner. Lam’s favorite part was the drawing activity, where he sketched his take on the infamous character Annabelle, adding a creative twist to the Halloween-themed gathering.

“It was a fun surprise, and I really enjoyed it,” Lam said.

The Scavenger Hunt highlighted Texas Wesleyan’s vibrant campus culture, showcasing student-led initiatives that promote community engagement. Ansley expressed hope that similar events will continue to grow, offering students both new friendships and lasting memories.

“I just hope it brings students together and gives them an enjoyable time meeting people and making friends,” Ansley said. “Events like these help us learn about our own creative community and make great memories together.”