The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 ‘Fresher We Are’ highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
October 31, 2024
Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones.
Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 
October 30, 2024
Students scan a QR code to begin the scavenger hunt around campus.
Texas Wesleyan students celebrate Halloween with spooky scavenger hunt 
October 30, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
October 28, 2024
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.
Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup
October 22, 2024
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 ‘Fresher We Are’ highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
October 31, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
October 22, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
‘Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
October 18, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Texas Wesleyan students celebrate Halloween with spooky scavenger hunt 

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerOctober 30, 2024

  • A painting station offers watercolor supplies, paintbrushes, and free snacks for students at the event.

    Camila Nguyen
    '

  • Alyssa Ansley, president of the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), the organization that organizes the Spooky Scavenger Hunt, participates in the event.

    Camila Nguyen
    '

  • The Spooky Scavenger Hunt unfolds at Kay Granger Mall on Texas Wesleyan University’s campus, capturing students engaged in the festivities.

    Camila Nguyen
    '

  • Students scan a QR code to begin the scavenger hunt around campus.

    Camila Nguyen
    '

  • Students create Halloween-themed “spooky” paintings with friends, embracing the seasonal spirit.

    Camila Nguyen
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Texas Wesleyan University students kicked off Halloween festivities with a campus-wide spooky scavenger hunt on Monday, October 28, at 6 p.m., hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) under the leadership of sophomore Alyssa Ansley, president of the organization. The event drew students from diverse backgrounds, uniting them through a shared love for adventure and Halloween spirit. 

The scavenger hunt, inspired by the creative ideas of GSA’s secretary, Rainey, aimed to foster a sense of community and belonging on campus. Participants were guided by QR codes to various hidden “spooky spots” around campus, each spot offering treats and themed items designed to surprise and engage.  

According to Ansley, the goal was to “bring students together, have fun, and give them an opportunity to meet new people,” and the event largely succeeded in fulfilling this mission despite a few promotional challenges.  

“I should have promoted it better,” Ansley said, noting she forgot to distribute flyers but was pleased by the overall turnout. 

For junior Alexandra Bennett, a theatre major, the event was a chance to bond with friends and embrace the Halloween atmosphere.  

“I really enjoyed working with my team to find the spooky items hidden around campus,” she said.  

Bennett’s enthusiasm reflected the event’s emphasis on teamwork, noting how it reinforced his appreciation for campus life. She hopes to see more events like this, as it encourages her and other students to come together in a fun and engaging way. 

Meanwhile, So Ri Da Lam, a freshman majoring in computer science, stumbled upon the event after dinner. Lam’s favorite part was the drawing activity, where he sketched his take on the infamous character Annabelle, adding a creative twist to the Halloween-themed gathering.  

“It was a fun surprise, and I really enjoyed it,” Lam said. 

The Scavenger Hunt highlighted Texas Wesleyan’s vibrant campus culture, showcasing student-led initiatives that promote community engagement. Ansley expressed hope that similar events will continue to grow, offering students both new friendships and lasting memories. 

“I just hope it brings students together and gives them an enjoyable time meeting people and making friends,” Ansley said. “Events like these help us learn about our own creative community and make great memories together.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones.
Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 
The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.
Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
Christen Duke, a sophomore majoring in psychology, and Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program, offer student volunteer opportunities and refreshments at their table.
Texas Wesleyan’s Student Diversity & Inclusion Program hosts Volunteer Pop-Up Fair
Dominic Garcia, freshmen business analytics major aims to score in a game of pool. “It has been a while since I played pool, but I thought I did better than I would have.”
West Village resident assistants throw pool tournament for residents
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
More in News
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 'Fresher We Are' highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.