Wesleyan Homecoming pep rally united students and faculty in Halloween spirit on the Kay Granger Mall from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The pep rally featured a faculty Halloween costume display, homecoming court nominees, and speeches from various organizations and teams.
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer • November 5, 2024
