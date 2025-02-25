‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship

Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]

Tamika Johnson, a Texas Wesleyan alumna, currently serves as the Coordinator for the Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences and Administrative Assistant for Natural Sciences. In addition, she is an ASE instructor and the advisor for the Rams First Mentoring Program, a student support initiative she helped revitalize.

Johnson’s journey with Texas Wesleyan began in 2006, when she enrolled as a student and worked as a student assistant in the School of Arts and Sciences. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 2011, she continued her education, completing an MBA in 2019 and a Master of Education in 2023. She is now on track to earn her doctorate in education by Fall 2025.

Her pursuit of education was driven by determination and resilience. In March 2006, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that required major brain surgery. Faced with limitations imposed by her doctors, she refused to let the diagnosis define her.

“I had to undergo major brain surgery, and since my doctors kind of put a limit on what I could do—which is, I could not work,” she said. “However, I still decided to come to Texas Wesleyan and see what I can actually do and see how far they would actually take me.”

Whether in the classroom, in her office, or at campus events, Johnson is known for her unwavering support of students.

“I view my role as that of a mentor—someone who students can reach out to for help in any way possible,” she said. “I love working with students, and I think that’s what drives my passion every day.”

Her students echo that sentiment. Tina Bui, a senior majoring in criminal justice, recalls how Johnson’s guidance transformed her college experience.

“Tamika is my mentor. She has always been there for me when I needed help or advice, no matter what it was about,” Bui said. “She doesn’t just teach—she makes sure her students feel supported in all aspects of college life.”

Oluwatosin Akapo, a sophomore majoring in business management and business analytics, said Johnson has a way of seeing students’ potential before they see it themselves.

“She makes people feel welcome and important,” Akapo said. “Her support doesn’t stop after office hours—she’s always cheering us on and making sure we have the help we need.”

One of Johnson’s most impactful moments came when a struggling student confided in her.

“I could tell something was wrong,” Johnson said. “She told me what was going on, and I advised her to start journaling. I even gave her a journal to use. The next day, she came back and said, ‘Thank you so much for just listening to me.’ That was when I realized how much of a difference I could make.”

Johnson’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by her colleagues. Professor Joe Brown, of theater and co-instructor with Johnson in the ASE program, describes her as “a force of nature.”

“She always goes above and beyond,” Brown said. “She’s passionate about students, and she sees when something needs to be done—whether it’s organizing a bus to the football game or helping a student navigate college life.”

Brown also noted how she seamlessly balances multiple roles while still making time for students.

“She’s our go-to person. If she weren’t here, it would take at least three or four people to do everything she does,” he said.

In recognition of her dedication, Johnson received the 2023 Wesleyan Flame Award, one of the highest honors given to faculty and staff for outstanding service to the university.

“I was shocked when I found out I was receiving the award,” Johnson said. “But it only pushed me to do more for my students and my campus.”

The award, presented by the Alumni Association, honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional service and commitment to Texas Wesleyan. Brown was among those who advocated for Johnson’s recognition.

“The Wesleyan Flame represents a bright light—a presence that gives energy and passion to this university,” Brown said. “Tamika embodies that completely.”

As she looks to the future, Johnson hopes to expand the Rams First Mentoring Program and transition into a full-time professor, or an administrative role dedicated to student success. But more than career advancement, she wants her legacy to be one of lasting support and mentorship—a mission deeply personal to her.

“If they continue the mentoring program after I’m gone, that would mean everything to me,” Johnson said. “It was here when I was a freshman, but it died out. I wanted to bring it back so that future students would have the support they need.”

For students like Bui and Akapo, her impact will last well beyond graduation.

“She has changed my life,” Bui said. “Her support, her advice, her belief in me—it’s something I’ll carry with me forever.”

Akapo agreed with Bui’s opinion about Johnson, Akapo believes that Johnson is more than just an instructor.

“She’s not just an instructor,” Akapo said. “She’s a life-changer.”

Johnson remains humble, but her daily mantra serves as a reminder of the fire she carries within:

“I am blessed, I am powerful, I am beautiful.”

And for many at Texas Wesleyan, she is also an inspiration.