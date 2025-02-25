‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
February 22, 2025
Dr. Monica H. Green address the audience of students and faculty in the Science Lecture Theatre at the McFadden Science Center.
Wesleyan welcomes acclaimed historian Dr. Monica H. Green for lecture
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic
February 20, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Haylie Delarosa, designated hitter, finished the doubleheader with 3 runs and 3 hits despite a frustrating game one.
Lady Rams steal game two against Blue Jays [2 – 1]
February 17, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]
‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship
February 19, 2025
As university president, Dr. Emily Messer has exercised a philosophy that places students at the front-and-center of all university policy.
University President Dr. Emily Messer reflects on tenure, eyes ambitious future
February 18, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerFebruary 19, 2025
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]

Tamika Johnson, aTexas Wesleyan alumna, currently serves as the Coordinator for the Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences and Administrative Assistant for Natural Sciences. In addition, she is an ASE instructor and the advisor for the Rams First Mentoring Program, a student support initiative she helped revitalize. 

Johnson’s journey with Texas Wesleyan began in 2006, when she enrolled as a student and worked as a student assistant in the School of Arts and Sciences. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 2011, she continued her education, completing an MBA in 2019 and a Master of Education in 2023. She is now on track to earn her doctorate in education by Fall 2025. 

Her pursuit of education was driven by determination and resilience. In March 2006, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that required major brain surgery. Faced with limitations imposed by her doctors, she refused to let the diagnosis define her. 

“I had to undergo major brain surgery, and since my doctors kind of put a limit on what I could do—which is, I could not work,” she said. “However, I still decided to come to Texas Wesleyan and see what I can actually do and see how far they would actually take me. 

Whether in the classroom, in her office, or at campus events, Johnson is known for her unwavering support of students. 

“I view my role as that of a mentor—someone who students can reach out to for help in any way possible,” she said. “I love working with students, and I think that’s what drives my passion every day.” 

Her students echo that sentiment. Tina Bui, a senior majoring in criminal justice, recalls how Johnson’s guidance transformed her college experience. 

“Tamika is my mentor. She has always been there for me when I needed help or advice, no matter what it was about,” Bui said. “She doesn’t just teach—she makes sure her students feel supported in all aspects of college life.” 

Oluwatosin Akapo, a sophomore majoring in business management and business analytics, said Johnson has a way of seeing students’ potential before they see it themselves. 

“She makes people feel welcome and important,” Akapo said. “Her support doesn’t stop after office hours—she’s always cheering us on and making sure we have the help we need.” 

One of Johnson’s most impactful moments came when a struggling student confided in her 

“I could tell something was wrong,” Johnson said. “She told me what was going on, and I advised her to start journaling. I even gave her a journal to use. The next day, she came back and said, ‘Thank you so much for just listening to me.’ That was when I realized how much of a difference I could make.” 

Johnson’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by her colleagues. Professor Joe Brown, of theater and co-instructor with Johnson in the ASE program, describes her as “a force of nature.” 

“She always goes above and beyond,” Brown said. “She’s passionate about students, and she sees when something needs to be done—whether it’s organizing a bus to the football game or helping a student navigate college life.” 

Brown also noted how she seamlessly balances multiple roles while still making time for students. 

“She’s our go-to person. If she weren’t here, it would take at least three or four people to do everything she does,” he said. 

In recognition of her dedication, Johnson received the 2023 Wesleyan Flame Award, one of the highest honors given to faculty and staff for outstanding service to the university. 

“I was shocked when I found out I was receiving the award,” Johnson said. “But it only pushed me to do more for my students and my campus.” 

The award, presented by the Alumni Association, honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional service and commitment to Texas Wesleyan. Brown was among those who advocated for Johnson’s recognition. 

“The Wesleyan Flame represents a bright light—a presence that gives energy and passion to this university,” Brown said. “Tamika embodies that completely.” 

As she looks to the future, Johnson hopes to expand the Rams First Mentoring Program and transition into a full-time professor, or an administrative role dedicated to student success. But more than career advancement, she wants her legacy to be one of lasting support and mentorship—a mission deeply personal to her. 

“If they continue the mentoring program after I’m gone, that would mean everything to me,” Johnson said. “It was here when I was a freshman, but it died out. I wanted to bring it back so that future students would have the support they need.” 

For students like Bui and Akapo, her impact will last well beyond graduation.  

“She has changed my life,” Bui said. “Her support, her advice, her belief in me—it’s something I’ll carry with me forever.” 

Akapo agreed with Bui’s opinion about Johnson, Akapo believes that Johnson is more than just an instructor.  

“She’s not just an instructor,” Akapo said. “She’s a life-changer.” 

Johnson remains humble, but her daily mantra serves as a reminder of the fire she carries within: 

“I am blessed, I am powerful, I am beautiful.” 

And for many at Texas Wesleyan, she is also an inspiration. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Community
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
As university president, Dr. Emily Messer has exercised a philosophy that places students at the front-and-center of all university policy.
University President Dr. Emily Messer reflects on tenure, eyes ambitious future
[Graphic courtesy Latinx Student Association]
LSA welcomes alumna immigration attorney to educate students on their rights
Haylie Delarosa, designated hitter, finished the doubleheader with 3 runs and 3 hits despite a frustrating game one.
Lady Rams steal game two against Blue Jays [2 – 1]
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
More in Features
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]
Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes
Dominic Chavez (left) and Braeden Baller (right) establish personal bond through wrestling, leadership, and camaraderie.
Chavez corrals love, empathy, no.1 NAIA ranking; first time in school history
Bobby Cornett’s famous office has his favorite nostalgic memorabilia. Among them is the quilt seen behind him. This quilt, made by his wife, represents her interpretation of golf.
Golf coach Cornett reflects on life, career, battle with cancer
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she's happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.