Reporter Alexis Bernal brings you the inside scoop on the final home game for the Texas Wesleyan Rams basketball teams. The Rams faced off against the Oklahoma City Stars, securing major wins which will be key factors in advancing to play in the National Conference Playoffs. The Lady Rams pulled ahead to finish the game with a 54-42 victory. The men’s team claim another win with a final score of 75-65.
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director • February 19, 2025
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager. Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.