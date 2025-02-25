Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic

Alexis Bernal Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]

The Texas Wesleyan University beach volleyball team is gearing up to commence their 2025 season with an experienced roster at the Javelina Beach Classic on Feb. 21-22 in Kingsville, Texas.

The invitational will feature matches against teams such as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University Kingsville and Wayland Baptist University. Head coach Jorge Rodriguez, who has experience as both a player and coach in professional beach volleyball in Colombia and South America, is focused on fostering a strong team environment while pushing for competitive success.

“I aim to lead the team to the conference final, confident in our experienced roster despite Park University being tough competition,” Rodriguez said.

The Texas Wesleyan Beach Volleyball team is filled with an experienced roster, many of the players have goals for the team as they set out to play in this upcoming season. The team is eager to showcase their skills and teamwork in this inaugural tournament.

“We’re still preparing, but we’re ready to play Tarleton State. My goal is to leave an impact and help the program grow in my season here,” blocker Victoria Smith said,

The Texas Wesleyan Rams Beach Volleyball team finished the 2024 season, their first in program history, with a 25-9 overall record, including 18-4 in conference play. The Rams won the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament title, securing a spot in the 2024 NAIA National Volleyball Tournament.

“We’re excited to start this season. I believe this is the first season that we can compete for the conference tournament as well so the whole season is gonna be very exciting,” senior blocker and biology major Grace Pavelka said. “We’ve been figuring out all the partnerships in teams and I think we’re excited to see what’s going to happen in this first full tournament.”

Their first matchup at the Javelina Beach Classic is against the Tarleton State Texans.