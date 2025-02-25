The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
February 22, 2025
Dr. Monica H. Green address the audience of students and faculty in the Science Lecture Theatre at the McFadden Science Center.
Wesleyan welcomes acclaimed historian Dr. Monica H. Green for lecture
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic
February 20, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Haylie Delarosa, designated hitter, finished the doubleheader with 3 runs and 3 hits despite a frustrating game one.
Lady Rams steal game two against Blue Jays [2 – 1]
February 17, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]
‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship
February 19, 2025
As university president, Dr. Emily Messer has exercised a philosophy that places students at the front-and-center of all university policy.
University President Dr. Emily Messer reflects on tenure, eyes ambitious future
February 18, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic

Isabella KingsakongthongFebruary 20, 2025
Alexis Bernal
Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]

The Texas Wesleyan University beach volleyball team is gearing up to commence their 2025 season with an experienced roster at the Javelina Beach Classic on Feb. 21-22 in Kingsville, Texas. 

The invitational will feature matches against teams such as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University Kingsville and Wayland Baptist University. Head coach Jorge Rodriguez, who has experience as both a player and coach in professional beach volleyball in Colombia and South America, is focused on fostering a strong team environment while pushing for competitive success.  

“I aim to lead the team to the conference final, confident in our experienced roster despite Park University being tough competition, Rodriguez said. 

 The Texas Wesleyan Beach Volleyball team is filled with an experienced roster, many of the players have goals for the team as they set out to play in this upcoming season. The team is eager to showcase their skills and teamwork in this inaugural tournament. 

“We’re still preparing, but we’re ready to play Tarleton State. My goal is to leave an impact and help the program grow in my season here, blocker Victoria Smith said, 

The Texas Wesleyan Rams Beach Volleyball team finished the 2024 season, their first in program history, with a 25-9 overall record, including 18-4 in conference play. The Rams won the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament title, securing a spot in the 2024 NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. 

“We’re excited to start this season. I believe this is the first season that we can compete for the conference tournament as well so the whole season is gonna be very exciting,” senior blocker and biology major Grace Pavelka said. “We’ve been figuring out all the partnerships in teams and I think we’re excited to see what’s going to happen in this first full tournament.”  

Their first matchup at the Javelina Beach Classic is against  the Tarleton State Texans.

The beach volleyball team is set to being their season against Kingsville, Texas at the Javelina Beach Classic. [File photo] (Alexis Bernal)
 

Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.