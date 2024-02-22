Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season

The women’s beach volleyball team that started at Texas Wesleyan last semester began practicing for their first official season last month.

In preparation for the upcoming season, the team has been growing the program starting from the ground up. The coach has recruited a full team and the first beach volleyball court was built during their preseason last semester. Head coach Jorge Rodriguez’s main goal has been to ensure the program has a good foundation to stand on for it to grow.

“The sport is growing so it is competitive, but I am sure we can have a very competitive team,” Rodriquez said.

The women will play their first two games on Friday, March 1 against East Texas Baptist

University (ETBU) and Ottawa University Kansas. These games are a part of the 2024 ETBU Beach Classic, their first tournament of the season.

Transfer education major Skylar Brooks is a new player in the sport of beach volleyball. She said she is taking in everything for her personal improvement.

“For instance, like setting, I was stuck to indoor setting and finally I am understanding how much of a transition it is from indoor to the court,” Brooks said.

To prepare for the upcoming tournaments, the team practices Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. Junior sociology major Holland Hancock has dealt with overcoming her personal challenges, with being far from home and healing numerous injuries in the preseason.

Hancock said her goal for the season is “to be at the top and then even if I’m not there, to work my way up there.”

For more information or to keep up with the women’s beach volleyball team go to ramsports.net/sports/wbvball.