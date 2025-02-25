Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  

The Wesleyan Lady Rams softball team crushed the Langston University (OK) Lions in a doubleheader at Sycamore Park on Feb. 23.

This contest against the Lions marked the first Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) matchup of the season for the Lady Rams, who were looking to put a rough [2 – 6] preseason behind them and turn the page.

“We struggled in the preseason, but I mean, I feel like that’s pretty normal,” sophomore utility player Kylie Barnes said. “But, coming out and getting two wins over Langston, it felt really good.”

The Lady Rams capitalized off the Lions’ infield errors which allowed them to get on base and score runs. In game 2, centerfielder Haylie Delarosa caught a fly ball which was then thrown all the way home to secure the double play.

“It was awesome, just awesome,” Head Softball Coach Shannon Gower said. “It’s a unique play, you know, especially for an outfielder. So, when you actually get to see them complete that and execute a play like that, it is pretty exciting.”

Designated hitter, freshman Ally Hinojosa contributed to the win as she finished the doubleheader with 2 hits batted in and 2 runs scored total.

“[I] just stayed focused and played my game,” Hinojosa said.

The next day, the Lady Rams defeated Langston in another doubleheader [8 – 7] and [7 – 1]. The Lady Rams next doubleheader is against Dallas Christian College on March 4 at Sycamore Park.