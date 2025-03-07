The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

University College Day approaches, students are encouraged to submit their presentations

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerMarch 1, 2025
Jaelin Ornelas
University College Day proposals are due on March 9. Proposals include, details about the format of the presentation, a brief abstract and learning objectives for spectators.

To be a part of this year’s University College Day (UCD), students must submit proposals by March 9.

 UCD showcases the power of knowledge, demonstrating how academic inquiry drives personal, social and global freedom. Participants, through presentations and discussions, will explore research that breaks boundaries, inspires change and creates new opportunities.  

This event, designed to help develop strong communication skills, gives students a platform to share their passions with peers before stepping into the professional world. UCD committee member, Dr. Eddy Lynton, emphasized the importance of the event.  

“Students are eventually going to graduate, and they are going to be doing this in their day-to-day life. They will be presenting all the time,” Lynton said. “Because we’ve become isolated in our communication, we text or email everything. We don’t really talk to each other as much as we used to in the past, so this is one of the strong benefits of this.” 

Sophomore computer information systems major Avarieus Dwin had never heard about UCD until receiving an email about the upcoming event. After conducting more research, he is considering submitting a presentation.  

“I think UCD is a good opportunity for people like me who do not have a lot of experience presenting.” Dwin said. “It makes it easier because I can discuss something that I really know what I am talking about and have confidence in,”  

Senior criminal justice major Devin Dunn has attended two UCD events during her time at Texas Wesleyan and plans to participate in her final year. 

“I really enjoy just hearing all the different stories of people that I go to class with every day,” Dunn said. “This year I have a couple of friends who have talked about presenting, so I will be there to support them.” 

To submit a UCD proposal click here 

 

