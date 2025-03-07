Reporter Alexis Bernal brings you inside the Women’s Wrestling SAC Tournament, hosted in Texas Wesleyan University’s Sid Richardson Center. The Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams secured third place along with multiple individuals honors including Camille Fournier who won SAC Wrestler of the Year.
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director • March 5, 2025
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager. Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school’s newspaper and radio station, where she covered men’s basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.