Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 

Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
March 13, 2025
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
March 12, 2025
Volunteers Nicholas Dima and Keziah Selby hold signs in front of the Martin Center horseshoe, urging oncoming cars to stop for free groceries.
First Annual Hope 4 Kids Spring Health Fair serves over 200 families
March 11, 2025
Participants listen intently to immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja as she informs them on immigration law.
Latinx Student Association provides community, insight through immigration law workshop
March 11, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
March 10, 2025
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
March 8, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 

Kennedy Black, Content ProducerMarch 14, 2025

Officially past Daylight-Savings Time and just a few days shy of the start of spring break; the evenings are growing longer, and wardrobes are beginning to rotate.  

Ditching the art of bundling up, Texas Wesleyan students have slowly started to turn to light sweaters and slight pops of color.  

Part of what makes Texas Wesleyan stand out is its stellar individuality among students. There are no limits or borders in expressing themselves regarding their personal style.  

  • Besties who wear flare pants together stay together! Fort Worth’s Western aesthetics peak through both Freshmen Jackie Granados’ (left) and Charisma Rasmussen’s (right) attire.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • No hoof shoes allowed! In a lightweight Thursday outfit, junior psychology major Nijah Akpan said, “You know what trend I can’t wait to see go away? Tabi’s.”

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • Effortlessly cool. Sophomore marketing major Prince Dushiminana made his way across campus in attire perfect for a day with a temperature in the lower 70’s.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • (cont.) Kayla Wildy sophomore mass communication.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • Back to the basics. Junior business administration major Kareem Walker is on the same page as everyone else: grateful for the sun. “Honestly, I’m just ready to wear shorts again,” he said.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • Dark colors aren’t just for winter! First-year biochemistry major Dianna Torres (left) and sophomore biochemistry major Trinity Chounchantharat (right) studied outside the Eunice & James L. West library in light sweaters that were perfect for the breeze.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • Relaxed with swag. Sophomore mass communication major Israel Stevens keeps it casual, but in a way that can’t be forgotten. “I’m ready to bring my jorts back out,” he said.

    Kennedy Black
    '

  • March Colors at their finest. In beautiful shades of forest green and brown, junior mass communication major Mica Magday showed true hues of early spring while topping it off with a smile as bright as the sun. Sometimes a smile can be the best addition to a perfect outfit.

    Kennedy Black
    '
Winter doesn’t stay around for too long, but when it’s here it leaves quite an impression.  

Does weather hold back true style? By the looks of it, freedom of expression through outfits comes with the sunshine, feeling just a bit warmer. Spring break might have everyone a little jollier, but Vitamin D might be the true answer for the beautiful smiles and spring outfits across the Texas Wesleyan campus. 

Kennedy Black
Kennedy Black, Content Producer
Kennedy Black is a junior transfer mass communication major born and raised in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. She has always had an interest in fashion media, whether it be runway videos, magazines, or fashion critiques. She has her goals aimed high, aspiring to take her talents to major cities and high-profile magazines. She has had a passion for writing since she was in middle school and is more than ecstatic about delivering The Rambler with content that keeps the student population coming back.