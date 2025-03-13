Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 

Officially past Daylight-Savings Time and just a few days shy of the start of spring break; the evenings are growing longer, and wardrobes are beginning to rotate.

Ditching the art of bundling up, Texas Wesleyan students have slowly started to turn to light sweaters and slight pops of color.

Part of what makes Texas Wesleyan stand out is its stellar individuality among students. There are no limits or borders in expressing themselves regarding their personal style.

Besties who wear flare pants together stay together! Fort Worth’s Western aesthetics peak through both Freshmen Jackie Granados’ (left) and Charisma Rasmussen’s (right) attire. Kennedy Black

No hoof shoes allowed! In a lightweight Thursday outfit, junior psychology major Nijah Akpan said, “You know what trend I can’t wait to see go away? Tabi’s.” Kennedy Black

Effortlessly cool. Sophomore marketing major Prince Dushiminana made his way across campus in attire perfect for a day with a temperature in the lower 70’s. Kennedy Black

Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day. Kennedy Black

(cont.) Kayla Wildy sophomore mass communication. Kennedy Black

Back to the basics. Junior business administration major Kareem Walker is on the same page as everyone else: grateful for the sun. “Honestly, I’m just ready to wear shorts again,” he said. Kennedy Black

Dark colors aren’t just for winter! First-year biochemistry major Dianna Torres (left) and sophomore biochemistry major Trinity Chounchantharat (right) studied outside the Eunice & James L. West library in light sweaters that were perfect for the breeze. Kennedy Black

Relaxed with swag. Sophomore mass communication major Israel Stevens keeps it casual, but in a way that can’t be forgotten. “I’m ready to bring my jorts back out,” he said. Kennedy Black

March Colors at their finest. In beautiful shades of forest green and brown, junior mass communication major Mica Magday showed true hues of early spring while topping it off with a smile as bright as the sun. Sometimes a smile can be the best addition to a perfect outfit. Kennedy Black Navigate Left Navigate Right

















Winter doesn’t stay around for too long, but when it’s here it leaves quite an impression.

Does weather hold back true style? By the looks of it, freedom of expression through outfits comes with the sunshine, feeling just a bit warmer. Spring break might have everyone a little jollier, but Vitamin D might be the true answer for the beautiful smiles and spring outfits across the Texas Wesleyan campus.