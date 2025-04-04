TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6

Texas Wesleyan University’s Gold Line Dancers and Cheer Team are set to dazzle the community during their highly anticipated Spring Showcase on April 6.

The event, hosted at the Sid Richardson Center, promises an energetic display of talent, dedication and teamwork as the teams reveal routines they have meticulously perfected ahead of national competitions.

Emily Snow, head dance coach and spirit director, emphasized the significance of this showcase, describing it as a chance for families, friends, and the broader campus community to experience performances typically reserved for competition stages.

“It’s a special night,” Snow said. “Our dancers have been preparing for months. The showcase is a perfect opportunity for everyone to see the beautiful routines our team has worked tirelessly on.”

The Gold Line Dancers will showcase their technical prowess and artistic storytelling. Snow noted that the choreography aims to push the dancers to their physical and emotional limits, providing an electrifying performance for the audience.

“There’s nothing quite like performing your best on a national stage,” she said. “It challenges and transforms our dancers, pushing them beyond what they previously imagined possible.”

Head Captain Jaelynn Fields, a junior business major, expressed excitement for the upcoming performance, noting the strong bonds formed among teammates as a critical element of their success.

“Gold Line is special because we’re a smaller team, which allows us to bond closely,” Fields said. “We’ve spent countless hours rehearsing, and I’m excited to finally share our hard work with everyone.”

Ravion Shepard, a second-year member majoring in secondary history, echoed Fields’ enthusiasm. For Shepard, the showcase represents more than dance; it’s about camaraderie and collective support.

“We’re always hyping each other up,” Shepard said. “When someone’s tired, we’re right there boosting their energy. You can hear us screaming encouragement, keeping the energy high.”

Hilary Colina, a Gold Line Dancer and biology major, described the team as the heart and spirit of Texas Wesleyan.

“It means power,” Colina said. “We’re the ones who bring the spirit to the school. It makes me feel like we’re the heart and spirit of the school.”

Colina shared that competition season is one of the most intense yet rewarding periods of being on the team.

“We practice every day for eight hours to get ready to present ourselves at our best,” she said. “We get to show everybody at the school and families our competition dances.”

Colina emphasized the bond the dancers share.

“We spend so much time together that we become sisters,” Colina said. “Even when we struggle, we fix it and keep pushing each other to be the best.”

Cassidy Kranzer, a cheer team leader and biology major with a psychology minor, described the cheer squad as a family, stressing how vital their connection is to the team’s dynamic performances.

“We want the audience to feel our energy and see how connected we are,” Kranzer said. “We’re not just a team; we’re a family putting our hearts into every performance.”

Jazmine Hampton, assistant coach and choreographer for the Gold Line Dancers, has played a key role in developing routines and building team culture. This year, she choreographed the team’s first football routine, aiming to balance entertainment with technical quality to push the dancers’ limits.

“I knew the team really wanted a push, and so I had to rise to the occasion,” Hampton said. “I prioritized entertainment and quality movement that could challenge the dancers.”

Although she didn’t choreograph a full routine for the showcase, Hampton collaborated with team captains to enhance their traditional fight song routine, which is now part of the team’s performance in the new Spirit Rally category.

“This is special because we get to set a precedent for future Gold Line teams,” she said. “I even invited one of my former teammates to choreograph the hip hop section.”

Hampton emphasized her collaborative approach with Coach Snow and the coaching staff to ensure team cohesion and growth.

“My main goal is to keep Coach Snow’s vision in mind and support the elevation of the Gold Line,” she said. “As someone new to the team, I observe, analyze, and approach with solutions to help us get where we want to be.”

When it comes to dancer development, Hampton focuses on more than technique.

“Confidence and stage presence come from focus and resilience,” she said. “I try to integrate life skills into everything we do, even how we arrive and focus during practices.”

She added that precision is built into the learning process.

“We try to get new material learned quickly so dancers have time to commit it to memory,” Hampton said. “That way, precision becomes second nature as they grow.”

Both the cheerleaders and dancers face rigorous rehearsals, overcoming setbacks like injuries, illnesses, and unexpected challenges. Snow explained that these experiences teach invaluable life lessons about resilience and teamwork.

“Despite challenges, our morale stays high,” Snow said. “It’s about supporting each other and maintaining focus, knowing we can push through anything together.”

The Spring Showcase at Texas Wesleyan promises an evening of inspiration, high energy and compelling performances from talented student-athletes who are more than ready to shine in front of their community.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all students, faculty, staff and the community. Admission is free. More information about the showcase can be found at ramsports.net.