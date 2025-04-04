Town Talk ad
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Several sections of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church have been taped off due to the recent flooding.
Pipe burst causes flood, class cancelations, damage in PUMC
March 27, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
April 2, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
March 25, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
April 2, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6

Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
April 3, 2025

Texas Wesleyan University’s Gold Line Dancers and Cheer Team are set to dazzle the community during their highly anticipated Spring Showcase on April 6.  

The event, hosted at the Sid Richardson Center, promises an energetic display of talent, dedication and teamwork as the teams reveal routines they have meticulously perfected ahead of national competitions. 

Emily Snow, head dance coach and spirit director, emphasized the significance of this showcase, describing it as a chance for families, friends, and the broader campus community to experience performances typically reserved for competition stages. 

“It’s a special night,” Snow said. “Our dancers have been preparing for months. The showcase is a perfect opportunity for everyone to see the beautiful routines our team has worked tirelessly on.” 

The Gold Line Dancers will showcase their technical prowess and artistic storytelling. Snow noted that the choreography aims to push the dancers to their physical and emotional limits, providing an electrifying performance for the audience. 

“There’s nothing quite like performing your best on a national stage,” she said. “It challenges and transforms our dancers, pushing them beyond what they previously imagined possible.” 

Head Captain Jaelynn Fields, a junior business major, expressed excitement for the upcoming performance, noting the strong bonds formed among teammates as a critical element of their success. 

“Gold Line is special because we’re a smaller team, which allows us to bond closely,” Fields said. “We’ve spent countless hours rehearsing, and I’m excited to finally share our hard work with everyone.” 

Ravion Shepard, a second-year member majoring in secondary history, echoed Fields’ enthusiasm. For Shepard, the showcase represents more than dance; it’s about camaraderie and collective support. 

“We’re always hyping each other up,” Shepard said. “When someone’s tired, we’re right there boosting their energy. You can hear us screaming encouragement, keeping the energy high.” 

Hilary Colina, a Gold Line Dancer and biology major, described the team as the heart and spirit of Texas Wesleyan. 

“It means power,” Colina said. “We’re the ones who bring the spirit to the school. It makes me feel like we’re the heart and spirit of the school.” 

Colina shared that competition season is one of the most intense yet rewarding periods of being on the team. 

“We practice every day for eight hours to get ready to present ourselves at our best,” she said. “We get to show everybody at the school and families our competition dances.” 

Colina emphasized the bond the dancers share. 

“We spend so much time together that we become sisters,” Colina said. “Even when we struggle, we fix it and keep pushing each other to be the best.” 

Cassidy Kranzer, a cheer team leader and biology major with a psychology minor, described the cheer squad as a family, stressing how vital their connection is to the team’s dynamic performances. 

“We want the audience to feel our energy and see how connected we are,” Kranzer said. “We’re not just a team; we’re a family putting our hearts into every performance.” 

Jazmine Hampton, assistant coach and choreographer for the Gold Line Dancers, has played a key role in developing routines and building team culture. This year, she choreographed the team’s first football routine, aiming to balance entertainment with technical quality to push the dancers’ limits. 

“I knew the team really wanted a push, and so I had to rise to the occasion,” Hampton said. “I prioritized entertainment and quality movement that could challenge the dancers.” 

Although she didn’t choreograph a full routine for the showcase, Hampton collaborated with team captains to enhance their traditional fight song routine, which is now part of the team’s performance in the new Spirit Rally category. 

“This is special because we get to set a precedent for future Gold Line teams,” she said. “I even invited one of my former teammates to choreograph the hip hop section.” 

Hampton emphasized her collaborative approach with Coach Snow and the coaching staff to ensure team cohesion and growth. 

“My main goal is to keep Coach Snow’s vision in mind and support the elevation of the Gold Line,” she said. “As someone new to the team, I observe, analyze, and approach with solutions to help us get where we want to be.” 

When it comes to dancer development, Hampton focuses on more than technique. 

“Confidence and stage presence come from focus and resilience,” she said. “I try to integrate life skills into everything we do, even how we arrive and focus during practices.” 

She added that precision is built into the learning process. 

“We try to get new material learned quickly so dancers have time to commit it to memory,” Hampton said. “That way, precision becomes second nature as they grow.” 

Both the cheerleaders and dancers face rigorous rehearsals, overcoming setbacks like injuries, illnesses, and unexpected challenges. Snow explained that these experiences teach invaluable life lessons about resilience and teamwork. 

“Despite challenges, our morale stays high,” Snow said. “It’s about supporting each other and maintaining focus, knowing we can push through anything together.” 

The Spring Showcase at Texas Wesleyan promises an evening of inspiration, high energy and compelling performances from talented student-athletes who are more than ready to shine in front of their community. 

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all students, faculty, staff and the community. Admission is free. More information about the showcase can be found at ramsports.net. 

Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.