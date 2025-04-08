Town Talk ad
Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu sell baked goods on the first floor of the Martin University Center to fundraise for their upcoming mission trip to New York.
Students fundraise for upcoming mission trip
April 8, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
April 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
April 2, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
April 5, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
April 2, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Students fundraise for upcoming mission trip

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerApril 8, 2025
Jaelin Ornelas
Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu sell baked goods on the first floor of the Martin University Center to fundraise for their upcoming mission trip to New York.

Texas Wesleyan students Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu are proving that where there’s a will, there’s a way. The two friends are taking fundraising into their own hands as they work to raise money for a mission trip to New York this June. 

Each student needs to raise $2,180 to cover travel, lodging and other expenses for the two weeklong trip which will take them to several locations around New York, as they serve communities and participate in outreach efforts. 

Determined to meet their goal, Wildy and Uragu hosted a bake sale last week in the Martin Center, where they sold homemade treats to students, faculty and staff.  

“We were so thankful for the support we got,” Wildy, a sophomore mass communication major, said. “Every brownie and cookie bought gets us one step closer to New York.” 

But the pair isn’t stopping there. They’re planning a bingo night for students in the coming weeks. This will be a fun, low-cost event open to the entire campus, and it will include prizes, snacks and a chance for students to hang out while supporting a good cause. 

“It’s not just about raising money,” Uragu, a first-year criminal justice major, said. “This gives others the chance to be involved in something meaningful.” 

The mission trip is more than just a travel opportunity. It’s a chance for personal growth and service, something both students say they’re deeply passionate about. 

 “We’re excited to give back and connect with people from different backgrounds,” said Wildy. 

As their fundraising continues, Wildy and Uragu are hoping more students will show their support. Whether that is buying a baked good, joining in on bingo or simply spreading the word.  

“Every little bit helps,” Uragu said. “And we’re so grateful to be part of a campus that cares.” 

Details about the bingo night will be shared on social media and campus bulletin boards in the coming days. The students have raise $268 so far. 

