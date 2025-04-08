Students fundraise for upcoming mission trip

Jaelin Ornelas Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu sell baked goods on the first floor of the Martin University Center to fundraise for their upcoming mission trip to New York.

Texas Wesleyan students Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu are proving that where there’s a will, there’s a way. The two friends are taking fundraising into their own hands as they work to raise money for a mission trip to New York this June.

Each student needs to raise $2,180 to cover travel, lodging and other expenses for the two weeklong trip which will take them to several locations around New York, as they serve communities and participate in outreach efforts.

Determined to meet their goal, Wildy and Uragu hosted a bake sale last week in the Martin Center, where they sold homemade treats to students, faculty and staff.

“We were so thankful for the support we got,” Wildy, a sophomore mass communication major, said. “Every brownie and cookie bought gets us one step closer to New York.”

But the pair isn’t stopping there. They’re planning a bingo night for students in the coming weeks. This will be a fun, low-cost event open to the entire campus, and it will include prizes, snacks and a chance for students to hang out while supporting a good cause.

“It’s not just about raising money,” Uragu, a first-year criminal justice major, said. “This gives others the chance to be involved in something meaningful.”

The mission trip is more than just a travel opportunity. It’s a chance for personal growth and service, something both students say they’re deeply passionate about.

“We’re excited to give back and connect with people from different backgrounds,” said Wildy.

As their fundraising continues, Wildy and Uragu are hoping more students will show their support. Whether that is buying a baked good, joining in on bingo or simply spreading the word.

“Every little bit helps,” Uragu said. “And we’re so grateful to be part of a campus that cares.”

Details about the bingo night will be shared on social media and campus bulletin boards in the coming days. The students have raise $268 so far.