Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention
May 1, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerMay 7, 2025
Camila Nguyen

With the Spring 2025 final exams at Texas Wesleyan University approaching from May 3 to May 13, now is the perfect time for students to prepare effectively and strategically. Finals week can feel overwhelming, but adopting a few practical study tips can greatly ease stress and boost performance. 

First, start studying early—there’s no better time than now. Don’t cram the night before; instead, dedicate consistent time daily to review materials. Using flashcards can be particularly helpful to memorize formulas, key points from presentations, and essential terminology for various subjects. 

Communication is crucial. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your professors and classmates for clarification on complex topics. Remember that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and it shows your commitment to learning. 

It’s equally important to balance study with relaxation. Find activities that help you unwind and rejuvenate your mind, whether it’s listening to music, exercising, spending time outdoors, or simply taking short breaks during study sessions. 

Additionally, here are several more detailed tips to maximize your study effectiveness: 

  • Create a detailed study schedule: Begin by reviewing your syllabus to understand exactly what will be covered on your exams. Break down each subject into smaller, manageable topics and set aside specific times throughout the day or week to cover these topics systematically. Prioritize subjects based on their difficulty level and exam date. Stick to your schedule but remain flexible enough to adjust as needed. 
  • Practice past exams and sample questions: Going through previous exams or available practice questions is one of the best ways to prepare. This approach not only familiarizes you with the types of questions and formats you’ll encounter but also helps identify specific areas where you may need additional review. Simulating exam conditions—such as timing yourself—can also significantly reduce test anxiety. 
  • Participate actively in study groups: Joining or forming study groups can provide tremendous benefits. These groups offer opportunities to discuss challenging concepts, ask questions, and exchange notes. Explaining topics to peers can reinforce your understanding and help you retain information more effectively. Choose peers who are focused and motivated to maximize productivity. 
  • Prioritize your health and well-being: Maintaining good health is essential for academic success, particularly during exams. Get adequate sleep each night—aim for at least 7-8 hours. Eat balanced, nutritious meals that provide sustained energy, and avoid excessive caffeine or sugary foods. Regular exercise, even just short walks or stretches, can enhance your focus and reduce stress levels. 
  • Minimize distractions: Find a quiet and comfortable study environment where you can concentrate without interruptions. To minimize disturbances, turn off or silence your phone, avoid social media, and inform family or roommates of your study time. Short, focused study sessions followed by brief breaks can significantly boost productivity and retention.

    Camila Nguyen

When you need additional academic support, Texas Wesleyan offers several resources: 

  • Academic Success Center: Schedule an appointment with a tutor specific to your class. The Academic Success Center is located on the first floor of West Library, immediately on the right-hand side when you enter the building. You can schedule an appointment in the Navigate Student App or click on the tutor’s name below. To download the app, search for “Navigate Student” in the iOS App or Android stores. Download the app and answer the survey questions to get access today. Grace, a tutor in science, is available to help students with the following courses: CHE-1415, 1416, 2416, 1420 BIO-1410, 1420, 2424, 3431, 4412 

Grace’s Schedule: 

  • Monday: 9 – 11:30 a.m., 1 – 3 p.m. 
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    The Engage Studio can be found in PUMC 125 for personalized tutoring in all things communication. (Camila Nguyen)

To find additional tutoring schedules and make appointments, visit: Academic Success Center Tutoring. 

  • The Engage Studio: Enhance your communication and presentation skills by booking sessions with Veida Dima, who can provide specialized assistance. Located on the first floor of the PUMC Church, immediately on the right-hand side when you enter the building, The Engage Studio offers an inviting environment for students. You can book sessions through their Linktree: The Engage Studio. Learn more about their impact here: Engage Studio Empowers Student Communication.  
  • Supplemental Instruction (SI) Leaders: These trained peers lead sessions reviewing lectures and material from classes like MAT 1302 (College Algebra) and MAT 1304 (Math for Liberal Arts). SI sessions provide a collaborative learning environment that helps clarify and reinforce classroom teachings. For instance, MAT 1304 students with Dr. Sammy Flores and Dr. Gary Garland can benefit from sessions held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Room 205, McFadden Building (MCF).

    The Academic Success Center can be found on the first floor of the library. It is available through both walk-in and appointment. (Camila Nguyen)

By adopting these study strategies and taking advantage of available resources, Texas Wesleyan students can confidently approach final exams and set themselves up for academic success. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When 'Smaller' Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: "Pippin" explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
More in Personal/Column
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.