Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success

With the Spring 2025 final exams at Texas Wesleyan University approaching from May 3 to May 13, now is the perfect time for students to prepare effectively and strategically. Finals week can feel overwhelming, but adopting a few practical study tips can greatly ease stress and boost performance.

First, start studying early—there’s no better time than now. Don’t cram the night before; instead, dedicate consistent time daily to review materials. Using flashcards can be particularly helpful to memorize formulas, key points from presentations, and essential terminology for various subjects.

Communication is crucial. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your professors and classmates for clarification on complex topics. Remember that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and it shows your commitment to learning.

It’s equally important to balance study with relaxation. Find activities that help you unwind and rejuvenate your mind, whether it’s listening to music, exercising, spending time outdoors, or simply taking short breaks during study sessions.

Additionally, here are several more detailed tips to maximize your study effectiveness:

Create a detailed study schedule: Begin by reviewing your syllabus to understand exactly what will be covered on your exams. Break down each subject into smaller, manageable topics and set aside specific times throughout the day or week to cover these topics systematically. Prioritize subjects based on their difficulty level and exam date. Stick to your schedule but remain flexible enough to adjust as needed.

Practice past exams and sample questions: Going through previous exams or available practice questions is one of the best ways to prepare. This approach not only familiarizes you with the types of questions and formats you’ll encounter but also helps identify specific areas where you may need additional review. Simulating exam conditions—such as timing yourself—can also significantly reduce test anxiety.

Participate actively in study groups: Joining or forming study groups can provide tremendous benefits. These groups offer opportunities to discuss challenging concepts, ask questions , and exchange notes. Explaining topics to peers can reinforce your understanding and help you retain information more effectively. Choose peers who are focused and motivated to maximize productivity.

Prioritize your health and well-being : Maintaining good health is essential for academic success, particularly during exams. Get adequate sleep each night—aim for at least 7-8 hours. Eat balanced, nutritious meals that provide sustained energy, and avoid excessive caffeine or sugary foods. Regular exercise, even just short walks or stretches, can enhance your focus and reduce stress levels.

Minimize distractions: Find a quiet and comfortable study environment where you can concentrate without interruptions. To minimize disturbances, turn off or silence your phone, avoid social media , and inform family or roommates of your study time. Short, focused study sessions followed by brief breaks can significantly boost productivity and retention.

When you need additional academic support, Texas Wesleyan offers several resources:

Academic Success Center: Schedule an appointment with a tutor specific to your class. The Academic Success Center is located on the first floor of West Library, immediately on the right-hand side when you enter the building. You can schedule an appointment in the Navigate Student App or click on the tutor’s name below. To download the app, search for “Navigate Student” in the iOS App or Android stores. Download the app and answer the survey questions to get access today. Grace, a tutor in science, is available to help students with the following courses: CHE-1415, 1416, 2416, 1420 BIO-1410, 1420, 2424, 3431, 4412

Grace’s Schedule:

Monday: 9 – 11:30 a.m., 1 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To find additional tutoring schedules and make appointments, visit: Academic Success Center Tutoring.

The Engage Studio: Enhance your communication and presentation skills by booking sessions with Veida Dima, who can provide specialized assistance. Located on the first floor of the PUMC Church, immediately on the right-hand side when you enter the building, The Engage Studio offers an inviting environment for students. You can book sessions through their Linktree: The Engage Studio . Learn more about their impact here: Engage Studio Empowers Student Communication .

Supplemental Instruction (SI) Leaders: These trained peers lead sessions reviewing lectures and material from classes like MAT 1302 (College Algebra) and MAT 1304 (Math for Liberal Arts). SI sessions provide a collaborative learning environment that helps clarify and reinforce classroom teachings. For instance, MAT 1304 students with Dr. Sammy Flores and Dr. Gary Garland can benefit from sessions held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Room 205, McFadden Building (M C F).

By adopting these study strategies and taking advantage of available resources, Texas Wesleyan students can confidently approach final exams and set themselves up for academic success.