Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank

The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention
May 1, 2025
April 30, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
May 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
February 14, 2025
April 30, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
May 4, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
April 30, 2025
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
March 5, 2025
February 25, 2025
May 3, 2025
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 14, 2025
February 14, 2025
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
February 14, 2025
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 19, 2024
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank

Kennedy Black, Content ProducerMay 4, 2025
Lucía Larruscain

For college students, it can be a bit difficult to maintain personal style while maintaining a budget. As the days creep by, prices continuously rise, and if you want a good piece that’s ethically sourced to add to your collection, you might have to spend a little bit more than average. Most forms of fashion are indeed fast fashion, but if you care about the Earth and your wallet, secondhand shopping will be the most selfless option. Keeping it local, here are four Fort-Worth based second hand/thrift stores that are perfect for a college student’s tight budget.  

  1. Uptown Cheapskate 5230 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132  

Fort Worth – Uptown Cheapskate, this retail store buys old clothes and resells them at a low price. If you are looking with a certain outfit in mind, this is the best place to go. Perfect for any occasion: birthdays, dinners, or even athleisure. They have multiple brands priced at low prices.  

     2. Family thrift Outlet- 1950 Ephriham Ave Fort Worth Texas 76164 

 Family Thrift Outlet, not to be confused with Family Thrift on South Hulen Street, has designated days with different prices. New inventory arrives on Thursday, with prices set at $2.50 an item. On Fridays, prices drop to $2.25 and each day after continues to drop a quarter all the way until Tuesdays, when prices are set to just 50 cents an item. On Wednesdays, prices are only 25 cents, a perfect opportunity to splurge without breaking your bank account.   

     3. Goodwill Outlet- Mansfield Highway- 2452 Mansfield Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76119 

If you don’t mind getting down and dirty for your thrifting experience, this one’s for you. This Goodwill outlet is filled with bins, no clothing racks on site. It’s a free for all with not much organization; just dig and find what you can. You can find some great things: on my last trip, I discovered a brand new Juicy Couture bag with tags still attached. Depending on your dedication, you can hit a gold mine.  

     4. Thrift Depot- 3522 E Lancaster Avenue, 76103 Fort Worth, Texas  

Nearest to Texas Wesleyan’s campus and only a five-minute drive away, this thrift store offers a variety of things aside from clothes that can help you with staying on budget. They have home items, school supplies, like backpacks, and much more. Its low prices make it a safe place to indulge, and its options offer an easy way to reach creativity in the wardrobe.  

 

Saving money while trying to keep up with your sense of style is obtainable. Fort Worth is a city full of unique charm; the style of its residents is no different. Contributing to this charm doesn’t have to break the bank. Keep your eyes peeled for deals because not only does it benefit the environment around you, it can greatly benefit your bank account too.

Kennedy Black
Kennedy Black, Content Producer
Kennedy Black is a junior transfer mass communication major born and raised in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. She has always had an interest in fashion media, whether it be runway videos, magazines, or fashion critiques. She has her goals aimed high, aspiring to take her talents to major cities and high-profile magazines. She has had a passion for writing since she was in middle school and is more than ecstatic about delivering The Rambler with content that keeps the student population coming back.
Lucía Larruscain
Lucía Larruscain, Social Media Manager
Lucía Larruscain is a Junior transfer born and raised in Madrid, Spain. After two years in Iowa, she moved to Texas to finish her degree in mass communication. She also plays golf for the school and she is very excited to work in the Rambler as writing and editing are a passion of hers. She is also looking forward to start building her career.