Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank

For college students, it can be a bit difficult to maintain personal style while maintaining a budget. As the days creep by, prices continuously rise, and if you want a good piece that’s ethically sourced to add to your collection, you might have to spend a little bit more than average. Most forms of fashion are indeed fast fashion, but if you care about the Earth and your wallet, second–hand shopping will be the most selfless option. Keeping it local, here are four Fort-Worth based second hand/thrift stores that are perfect for a college student’s tight budget.

Fort Worth – Uptown Cheapskate, this retail store buys old clothes and resells them at a low price. If you are looking with a certain outfit in mind, this is the best place to go. Perfect for any occasion: birthdays, dinners, or even athleisure. They have multiple brands priced at low prices.

2. Family thrift Outlet- 1950 Ephriham Ave Fort Worth Texas 76164

Family Thrift Outlet, not to be confused with Family Thrift on South Hulen Street, has designated days with different prices. New inventory arrives on Thursday, with prices set at $2.50 an item. On Fridays, prices drop to $2.25 and each day after continues to drop a quarter all the way until Tuesdays, when prices are set to just 50 cents an item. On Wednesdays, prices are only 25 cents, a perfect opportunity to splurge without breaking your bank account.

3. Goodwill Outlet- Mansfield Highway- 2452 Mansfield Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76119

If you don’t mind getting down and dirty for your thrifting experience, this one’s for you. This Goodwill outlet is filled with bins, no clothing racks on site. It’s a free for all with not much organization; just dig and find what you can. You can find some great things: on my last trip, I discovered a brand new Juicy Couture bag with tags still attached. Depending on your dedication, you can hit a gold mine.

4. Thrift Depot- 3522 E Lancaster Avenue, 76103 Fort Worth, Texas

Nearest to Texas Wesleyan’s campus and only a five-minute drive away, this thrift store offers a variety of things aside from clothes that can help you with staying on budget. They have home items, school supplies, like backpacks, and much more. Its low prices make it a safe place to indulge, and its options offer an easy way to reach creativity in the wardrobe.

Saving money while trying to keep up with your sense of style is obtainable. Fort Worth is a city full of unique charm; the style of its residents is no different. Contributing to this charm doesn’t have to break the bank. Keep your eyes peeled for deals because not only does it benefit the environment around you, it can greatly benefit your bank account too.