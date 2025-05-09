Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Brenda Barajas pictured outside the School of Education.
Brenda Barajas sows seeds of change
May 9, 2025
Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.
TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day
May 8, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
April 21, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Hunter Heart (center), the play's lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes
April 25, 2025
Student actors rehearse for Pippin, Theatre Wesleyan's upcoming musical. [Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez]
Texas Wesleyan’s ‘Pippin’ to celebrate 70th annual musical with thrills, heart
April 23, 2025
Brenda Barajas pictured outside the School of Education.
Brenda Barajas sows seeds of change
May 9, 2025
[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]
Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership
May 8, 2025
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
May 6, 2025
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
May 5, 2025
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
April 26, 2025
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
April 30, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Brenda Barajas sows seeds of change

Mica MagdayMay 9, 2025
Mica Magday
Brenda Barajas pictured outside the School of Education.

It takes a noble man to plant a seed for a tree that will someday give shade to people he may never meet. But luckily for Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, he is able to see the fruit of his labor through graduating education major, Brenda Barajas. 

Every summer since 1992, chemistry professor and the Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Rodriguez has hosted Chem Camp at Texas Wesleyan—providing a venue for local elementary school students to have a hands-on experience in the chemistry lab for free. The idea stemmed from a gym session, when Rodriguez was talking with the then director of the Fort Worth Boys and Girls Club, Jose Cordova, about creating an experience for the youth in the club and in the Polytechnic area.  

“I always believe that students or children don’t have an opportunity to see the future,” Rodriguez said. “The dream is to have kids come to campus, see the possibilities and have them strive for that. And I think many kids like Brenda are students who have come to the program have benefited from that vision, that dream.” 

Barajas first attended Chem Camp in the third grade and fourth grade, being chosen as a staff leader in the fifth grade. As a staff leader, she led science experiments for the group she was assigned to and assisted the instructors in understanding the concepts they were teaching. Since then, she has returned to Chem Camp every summer as a staff leader. 

“They noticed that I had it in me, that teamwork and perseverance of wanting to help [others],” she said. “That really solidified for me that I wanted to be a teacher.” 

Dr. Elizabeth Ward, one of Barajas’s education professors, was inspired by seeing firsthand the impact Chem Camp had on the community, emphasizing that this is the impact she and other teachers hope to have on their students.  

“Dr. Rodriguez has this vision of how to support the community and the importance of getting young children, especially underserved children, involved in stem opportunities when they’re young and excited about that,” Ward said. “And I think it is so cool that one of the students who got to [attend] Texas Wesleyan as a third grader has come back full circle—and not only full circle, but she’s going to go back and serve as a teacher in the very schools that need powerful, passionate, excited teachers.” 

Barajas expresses her excitement and passion for her future role as a kindergarten teacher, wanting to create a nurturing environment for her students. 

“Teachers do everything—we’re guidance counselors, we’re nurses, we’re that hug [they need],” Barajas said. “Sometimes the kids go home, and they don’t get that love, but we make sure we give them that love that they deserve. Being in the area that we are, we see a lot of students struggling with different things, but they come to school with a smile knowing that they are loved here.” 

Dr. Patsy Robles-Goodwin, the director of Bilingual Education, emphasized the empathy Barajas, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, possesses for both the students and the parents. 

“I think she’s going to be a very effective educator. But I also think that she’s gonna be able to identify with the cultures of her students, especially those that are recent or first generation, because she herself is. I think she’s able to really connect with the parents, which I think is crucial. She can identify with some of those situations that maybe other educators couldn’t.” 

As the eldest child of four, Barajas has also created that nurturing and empathetic environment within her family, guiding them through their schooling and lives.  

“Being a role model for them [her siblings] is important to me, and I think that I’ve really played that part because they all want to go to school,” she said, and then laughed saying, “I’ll help each of them work [one-on-one]. I’d be done with one, then I’d be like ‘who’s next!’”  

She also acts as a role model, accomplishing several “firsts” within her family—such as being the first in her family to graduate from high school and now college. Barajas is happy to fulfill her parents’ dream of gaining her degree while also fulfilling the dreams of future generations.  

“Something that’s really important in the world today is that children go into their classroom space and it feels like home,” Ward said. “Brenda will create that kind of classroom and community for her students regardless of what else is going on in their lives. In her classroom, they are loved, they are respected and that she is there to help them to be the best at whatever it is that they want to be.” 

Barajas has already begun the journey in her profession, earning her spot as a teacher’s assistant at Oaklawn Elementary from August 2023 to December 2024, teaching for the pre-k, kindergarten and first grade. In January, she transferred to D. McRae Elementary School, where she is currently an assistant kindergarten teacher. This position was highly sought-after by college students in the area, but Barajas was the finalist that was chosen.  

With a foot already in the door, Barajas exemplifies the impact that Dr. Rodriguez hopes to provide for students through Chem Camp, believing Barajas’s journey continues the work that he started. 

“I believe that we come into this world and should always strive to leave it in a better place,” Rodriguez said. “The only way we can do that is by never forgetting that someone gave us a hand up. If you have the possibility of providing [someone] an opportunity, then that’s what you should do. That’s the key— to help others as others have helped us.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]
Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership
Samantha Barragan celebrates following victory in a bout. [Photo courtesy Tu Pha]
Samantha Barragan, a high-level wrestler with faith guiding her every step
Flags strewn along the Claudia Stepp Amphitheater as part of an event held by the Latinx Student Association (LSA). Cultural student organizations such as the LSA are particularly threatened by the federal government's DEI orders.
How Texas Wesleyan University receives the removal of DEI
Looking back at the historical season, Carson Rodgers prepares for his senior season as spring ball right around the corner.
Powering the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team is star quarterback Carson Rodgers
New plays unfold fast as the Rams test their skills in a spirited scrimmage as they prepare for the game ahead.
Rams football hit spring field to settle unfinished business, eyes set on a national title
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan's Esports boom
More in Graduation
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
The Gradual Fall 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Fall 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Spring 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Spring 2024 Vol. 109
The Gradual Fall 2023 Vol. 108
The Gradual Fall 2023 Vol. 108
More in News
Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer kicks off the awards ceremony with a greeting speech.
TxWES faculty, administration honors students at Awards Day
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When 'Smaller' Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
Rambler staff pose following the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention award breakfast. [Photo courtesy Dr. Jenny Dean]
Rambler wins big at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament
Lady Rams softball celebrate senior day, eye upcoming conference tournament