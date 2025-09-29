Town Talk ad
Suicide Prevention Workshop to offer life-saving tools

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerSeptember 16, 2025
[Graphic courtesy Racheal Brown]

The Division of Student Affairs will host the “Let’s Taco ’Bout QPR – Suicide Prevention Workshop” on Thursday, Sept. 18, during free period in the Student Leadership Chambers at the Martin University Center. The event is free and open to students, faculty and staff. Lunch will be provided, but organizers say the real value comes from the training. 

QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer, is a nationally recognized suicide prevention program designed to teach everyday people how to identify warning signs, talk to someone who may be struggling and connect them to the right resources. 

Kristi Wiley, a certified trainer who will lead the workshop, said the training is about empowering students to act in critical moments. 

“You don’t have to be a counselor to save a life; you just need to care,” Wiley said. “QPR gives people the confidence to notice red flags and know what to say when someone they care about may be in danger.” 

Suicide remains a pressing issue in Tarrant County. According to the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation website, more 19- to 30-year-olds die by suicide locally than any other age group. For students balancing academics, jobs and personal challenges, the risk is real. 

“These are our classmates, coworkers, friends and neighbors; and every one of us has a role in prevention,” the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation said on its website. 

Bertie Gardner, assistant director of student activities, said bringing QPR to campus during Suicide Prevention Month is part of the university’s commitment to student wellness. 

“At Wesleyan, we pride ourselves on being a close-knit campus,” Gardner said. “But even in supportive communities, mental health struggles can go unseen. This workshop equips our students, faculty and staff with tools to step in and make sure no Ram struggles alone.” 

Gardner said the decision to pair the training with a casual element like tacos was intentional. The goal is to create an environment where students feel comfortable engaging with a serious topic. 

“Sometimes the hardest part is just starting the conversation,” Gardner said. “By creating a welcoming space with food and community, we hope students will show up ready to learn and ready to support one another.” 

Student leaders are also playing a role in promoting the event. Alex Bennett, senior in Theater major, president of the Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) and an intern in Student Affairs, said peer-to-peer involvement makes suicide prevention especially powerful. 

“As students, we’re often the first to notice when a friend seems withdrawn or overwhelmed,” Bennett said. “Learning how to ask the right questions and connect them to help can literally save lives. I think it’s important that students see prevention not as something distant, but as something we all can do.” 

Bennett added that addressing mental health openly helps reduce stigma on campus. 

“Sometimes people are afraid to talk about suicide because it feels uncomfortable,” she said. “But avoiding it doesn’t make it go away. Training like QPR shows us that talking about it is actually a step toward hope and healing.” 

For Wiley, the workshop is also about showing students that suicide prevention is a community effort. She said participants will leave with both knowledge and practical skills they can use immediately. 

“My hope is that every attendee leaves knowing they can make a difference,” she said. “You don’t need years of training to be someone’s lifeline. Sometimes it’s as simple as asking, persuading and referring.” 

The workshop is free, but space is limited. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to register early through the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation at https://jordanelizabethharrisfoundation.org/training-calendar/tacosept2025-kp85s-lznjy. 

The event begins at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the Student Leadership Chambers on the second floor of the Martin University Center. 

Gardner said the takeaway is simple: suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility. 

“Every student has a role to play,” he said. “When we know what to look for and how to respond, we can create a campus where no one feels invisible.” 

