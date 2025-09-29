After over a year of construction, the Moritz Fieldhouse is complete and ready for use. Take an exclusive look inside as Brian Franks, executive director of facilities, leads Thomas Parsons on a tour throughout Texas Wesleyan University’s newly completed facility.
Categories:
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Thomas Parsons, Broadcast Director • September 22, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.