The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
October 27, 2025
New editors articulate vision, welcome submissions for Aries—Texas Wesleyan’s student literary magazine

Kennedy Black, Content ProducerOctober 22, 2025
Kennedy Black
Junior English major Keith Hilliard and senior English major Deanna Brown, Aries co-editors, pose in the Aries office on the third floor of PUMC.

Texas Wesleyan’s student-run literary magazine, Aries, is welcoming submissions under its new masthead.  

For the first time since its creation, Aries will consist of only two editors, English majors Deanna Brown and Keith Hilliard. Previously, students in advanced English courses acted as editors. An emergence of new ideas approaches as Brown and Hilliard embark on their first semester as editors 

There have been many phases of Aries, but this revival gives students the platform and security to showcase their talents without limits.  

“We’re going for honest expression and really creating a space where people feel comfortable sharing their work and being able to see things their peers are honestly making,” Hilliard said.  

Submissions aren’t limited to just writing. There is no theme; all literary or non-literary talents that are aiming to be showcased are welcome to submit.  

“Imagery, song lyrics, and we’re wanting to include more illustrative art as well,” Brown said.  

The pair are aiming to do things their own way. There will be no restrictions when choosing submissions, just a search for raw emotion and pure talent.  

“There’s no censorship whatsoever. I hope that people feel like they can be vulnerable and have that emotion expressed,” Brown said.

Past Aries issues strewn along a desk. (Kehinde Hopkins)

  

Aries has always been printed in a physical form, so bodies of work by students have a tangible permanence.  

“It’s something physical you can hold; I think that’s cool and important. It’s nice to have that physical artifact,Dr. Robert Graves, Aries’ faculty adviser, said.  

Whether it’s song lyrics, poems, or visual art, Aries Literary Magazine will be a showcase of students’ complete artistic freedom. Submissions are due by Nov. 3. To submit, visit arieslitmag.com.  

