Categories:
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Thomas Parsons and Maliah Lacour • October 24, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.
Maliah Lacour, Content Producer
Maliah is currently a junior in the classroom and on the basketball court here at Texas Wesleyan. Maliah started as content producer for the Rambler Media Group and has been promoted to the Broadcast Director. She loves her job and thoroughly enjoys telling stories through broadcasting. Maliah hopes to one day become a broadcast reporter for a local news station.
Mica Magday, Managing Editor
Mica Magday is a multimedia journalist from Arlington, Texas, and a senior at Texas Wesleyan University majoring in mass communication with a minor in studio arts. In the summer of 2025, she interned with The Well News, a D.C. based publication, where she worked as a writer and graphic designer. She also has had work published on the Texas Standard, NPR and aired on KERA. A quick way to her heart is through conversations about food, travel, thrifting and fashion. Mica cherishes time with her Filipino family and community and is passionate about uncovering the profound stories of everyday people in her area through journalism.