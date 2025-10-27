The Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse ribbon cutting saw TXWES students, faculty and administration members gathered to unveil a new chapter of Wesleyan history. Watch as Thomas Parsons brings you the details.
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Thomas Parsons, Broadcast Director • October 27, 2025
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.